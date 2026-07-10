Gina's Skinny Italian Scores Statewide Placement in Tennessee with Publix and Kroger

Gina’s Skinny Italian End Cap 2026 (Photo Credit: Gina’s Skinny Italian) Gina Sicilia With Sauce and Pasta (Photo Credit: Gina’s Skinny Italian) Gina’s Skinny Italian Logo

The Fast-Growing Better-for-You Brand Bags Big Retail Breakthrough and It’s Just Getting Started.

The best sauce l (have) ever put in my mouth!” — Robin Davis, co-owner of Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen in Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gina's Skinny Italian, the innovative low-carb, no-sugar-added Italian food brand founded by acclaimed singer/songwriter Gina Sicilia, is celebrating a major retail milestone: the brand's products are set to be in all 62 Publix locations across Tennessee by the end of this month, while simultaneously being featured on end caps in select Middle Tennessee Kroger stores, a landmark achievement for a growing, independent brand.Gina Sicilia launched Gina's Skinny Italian during the COVID-19 pandemic, when, like other musicians, her music career was put on pause. What began as a side hustle driven by her passion for Italian food, for wellness, and for the belief that flavor and tradition should never be sacrificed in the name of health, has grown into a beloved brand offering low-carb pasta, creamy sauces, and crave-worthy Italian staples, all free from added sugar and artificial junk. In addition to its growing retail footprint, the brand is available online at ginaitalian.com and on Amazon The expansion into Publix is a particularly meaningful chapter in Gina's story."During the pandemic, when supermarkets were some of the only locations open, I would drive to stores like Publix every day to buy ingredients for my home cooking experiments," says Gina Sicilia. "I never imagined I'd be making a business out of this blossoming passion, or that someday my products would be sold in the very store that was my escape during such an uncertain time. It's an incredible honor to expand into every Tennessee Publix location, and this is just the beginning as I continue to reach toward a national, and someday international, expansion."With 62 Publix locations and a growing presence on Kroger end caps across Middle Tennessee, Gina's Skinny Italian is quickly becoming a fixture in the region's grocery landscape. The brand's rapid retail growth signals strong consumer demand for Italian food that delivers on both flavor and nutrition, without compromise.“In keeping with long held practice of supporting local entrepreneurs, Publix is proud to feature Gina’s Skinny Italian products in all of our Tennessee stores.”The Kroger placement is equally significant. Gina’s Skinny Italian securing end cap positioning in select Middle Tennessee stores is a highly coveted retail distinction, typically reserved for established brands with proven consumer demand. For an independent, founder-led brand like Gina's Skinny Italian, it is a powerful vote of confidence from one of the nation's largest grocers.Gina's Skinny Italian products are available at ginaitalian.com, on Amazon, and now at Publix and select Kroger locations throughout Middle Tennessee. Follow the brand on social media at @ginasitaliancuisine.ABOUT GINA'S SKINNY ITALIANFounded by singer/songwriter, recording artist, and entrepreneur Gina Sicilia, Gina’s Italian Cuisine is a better-for-you Italian food brand offering low-carb, no-sugar-added pasta, sauces, and more. A Blue Élan Records artist, Blues Music Award nominee, and 11-album veteran who has opened for Joe Bonamassa, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Beth Hart, and Paul Thorn, Gina channeled her love of Italian culture, food, and language into a brand built on a simple promise: authentic Italian flavor that never tastes like a compromise. Available online at ginaitalian.com, on Amazon, and at select retailers throughout Middle Tennessee.

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