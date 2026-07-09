VA welcomes 200,000 new healthcare enrollees so far in 2026

WASHINGTON – The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today that more than 200,000 new Veterans have enrolled in VA healthcare so far in 2026, a testament to the landmark improvements VA has made during the second Trump Administration.

Under President Trump, VA is improving its outreach to Veterans who aren’t enrolled in VA care and benefits, which can save Veterans and their families thousands of dollars per year. This year’s enrollment push has already generated more than 500,000 completed or scheduled VA healthcare encounters, including more than 60,000 mental health appointments, and more than 2,100 newly enrolled Veterans have received emergency care services at VA.

To mark America’s 250th birthday, VA hospitals, Vet Centers and other facilities this summer are holding more than 140 “Freedom 250” events, which will introduce VA to thousands of additional unenrolled Veterans.

“America couldn’t celebrate its 250th anniversary without help from the Veterans who sacrificed to protect her,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “That’s why we’re making an extra push this year to make sure Veterans know we’re here to get them the help they earned through their service.”

Veterans who want to learn more about VA can locate and call their nearest VA, visit this site, or call VA 24/7 at 1-800-698-2241.

Under the second Trump Administration, VA continues to make major improvements in the way care and benefits are being delivered to Veterans: