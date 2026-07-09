Dark Horse CPAs Announces Hiring of Mark Kuca as Principal

Mark Kuca, CPA

Kuca Joins Dark Horse CPAs, Bringing Advisory-Focused Support to Growing Service-Based Businesses

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses across the nation, announces the hiring of Mark Kuca, CPA, as a Principal. Kuca brings an owner’s perspective to the firm, with experience running his own practice and advising business owners through financial decisions tied to growth, profitability, cash flow, and tax efficiency.Coming from an independent firm environment, Kuca was drawn to Dark Horse’s model for its combination of autonomy, operational support, and professional community. The opportunity stood out as a way to continue serving clients directly while reducing the administrative burden that often comes with operating a practice independently.“What initially drew me to Dark Horse was the people and the model,” said Kuca. “It’s a rare opportunity to be surrounded by like-minded professionals who are focused on high-quality work and real client impact, without the typical firm bureaucracy.”For Kuca, the platform offered a practical answer to one of the larger challenges of running a firm: the amount of time and energy consumed by administration, operations, and infrastructure. “Having a platform that supports that side of the business allows me to stay focused on what I enjoy most: working directly with clients and helping them make better decisions,” he said.Kuca’s client service philosophy is collaborative and forward-looking. He does not view the CPA role as limited to delivering financial statements or tax returns. Instead, he focuses on helping business owners understand what their numbers are telling them and how those numbers should influence the decisions they make throughout the year.“Most business owners don’t need more information,” said Kuca. “They’re already getting plenty of reports and data. What they need is someone who can help them interpret that information and give them clear direction on what to do next.”At Dark Horse, Kuca sees particular opportunity in serving lower middle-market, service-based businesses that have reached an inflection point. These businesses often need more structured financial guidance and tax planning as they move from reactive decision-making toward a more strategic approach to growth.“Mark’s practice had many of the challenges and related opportunities that most existing small practices have when they join Dark Horse,” said Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. “As an example, he needed a more robust inbound pipeline of qualified clients in order to build his client service team with confidence. Believe it or not, he cued up $60K in recurring revenue from our inbound pipeline prior to even starting at Dark Horse, which he signed on day one. Every practice runner needs something different to get them to the next growth phase to build their ideal practice. A big part of the initial discussions we have is creating a game plan for our pre and post-onboarding, which prioritizes those highest-impact areas to get them moving in the right direction so they can immediately start growing into their vision for their practice. Mark has everything you could want in a practitioner and practice runner, and I know he’s going to leverage the Firm-as-a-Service infrastructure we provide to build a very successful practice that will serve him and his clients for years to come. And I’m excited to support him in this journey!”About Dark Horse CPAsDark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting, and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit darkhorse.cpa.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.