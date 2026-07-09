Omni Healthcare Expands Access to Care Across Florida to Address Growing Physician Shortage

Dr. Craig Deligdish

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a widening physician shortage and increasing demand for prompt and high-quality health services, it is the need of the hour to bridge the healthcare gap with prompt, high-quality care. Omni Healthcare , led by Dr. Craig Deligdish , MD and CEO, is expanding its footprint and delivery model to improve patient access across the state.The physician shortage in Florida reflects a broader national challenge, driven by population growth, an aging demographic, and a limited pipeline of new providers. For patients, this often translates into longer wait times, delayed diagnoses, and reduced continuity of care, particularly in underserved and rapidly growing regions.Omni Healthcare is fulfilling this gap through a varied approach focused on expanding clinical capacity, strengthening provider networks, and leveraging integrated care models.“Access to care is one of the most critical challenges facing healthcare today,” said Dr. Craig Deligdish, MD, CEO of Omni Healthcare. “Our focus is on meeting patients where they are, by growing our provider base and ensuring care is both timely and coordinated.”Expanding Clinical Access Across FloridaOmni Healthcare has been continuously strengthening its presence across Florida by opening new clinics, recruiting physicians across key specialties, and enhancing its network of advanced practice providers. This expansion is designed to reduce patient wait times and improve access to primary and specialty care.The organization is also prioritizing care delivery in areas experiencing rapid population growth, where healthcare infrastructure often lags behind demand.Leveraging Team-Based and Integrated Care ModelsTo further address the shortage, Omni Healthcare is adopting team-based care models that enable physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants to work collaboratively. This approach helps extend the reach of physicians while maintaining high standards of care.Integrated care coordination also ensures that patients experience a seamless journey—from diagnosis to treatment and follow-up—reducing inefficiencies and improving outcomes.Improving Patient Experience Through Access and EfficiencyBy focusing on accessibility and operational efficiency, Omni Healthcare aims to minimize barriers to care. Patients benefit from shorter wait times, improved appointment availability, and more consistent engagement with healthcare providers.“Healthcare access is not just about availability—it’s about continuity, quality, and trust,” added Dr. Deligdish. “We are committed to building a system that supports patients at every stage of their healthcare journey.”A Long-Term Commitment to Community HealthOmni Healthcare’s expansion reflects a broader commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery systems in Florida. By investing in infrastructure, talent, and patient-centered care models, the organization aims to play a key role in addressing one of the state’s most pressing healthcare challenges.About Omni HealthcareOmni Healthcare is a Florida-based healthcare provider dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care across a range of specialties. With a focus on accessibility, innovation, and coordinated care, Omni Healthcare serves communities across the state through its growing network of providers and clinics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.