Governor Spanberger Announces $5.6 Million in GO Virginia Funding to Support Innovation & Economic Growth Across the Commonwealth

GO Virginia Grants Have Created 27,000 Jobs for Virginians to Date

Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced more than $5.6 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants to support projects focused on increasing energy reliability, investing in advanced manufacturing, strengthening national security, and creating good-paying job opportunities for Virginians across the Commonwealth.

Local governments, employers, higher education institutions, and nonprofit partners have committed more than $2.9 million in matching funds and more than $1.6 million in additional leverage, demonstrating strong regional ownership of economic development strategies, private-sector confidence in Virginia’s competitive position, and deep alignment with statewide economic diversification priorities.

“These projects reflect my commitment to building a more resilient and diversified economy that’s prepared for the challenges of today and the opportunities of the decades ahead,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “By opening doors to new career opportunities, supporting high-growth industry clusters, and investing in sites and infrastructure that make Virginia investment-ready, we are building a stronger economic foundation for every region of our Commonwealth. These investments will help make sure that communities of all sizes can compete, innovate, and thrive in a rapidly changing economy.”

The new projects tap into the Commonwealth’s deep bench of skilled workers and its long-standing commitment to developing talent in high-growth industries. By expanding hands-on training environments, strengthening industry-education partnerships, and creating new pathways into advanced manufacturing, energy technology, cybersecurity, aviation, and food production, these initiatives ensure that Virginians can step directly into the jobs that are shaping the state’s economic future. Each investment reinforces a workforce ecosystem that is already adaptable, diverse, and primed for innovation, while opening doors for more residents to gain the skills and credentials that modern employers demand.

“What sets Virginia apart is our ability to bring world-class assets, exceptional talent, and industry-leading companies together through coordinated regional strategies,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “These strategic investments drive measurable economic impact and reflect our shared commitment to supercharging Virginia’s entire economy.”

Since its inception in 2017, GO Virginia has strengthened regional economies through strategic collaboration across 131 localities. The program’s capacity-building investments have supported the creation of 27,000 jobs, created industry-aligned training opportunities for 58,000 individuals, served more than 27,000 businesses, and helped firms access more than $700 million in capital for business expansion.

“The GO Virginia State Board, together with our Regional Council partners, takes seriously the responsibility entrusted to us to steward resources that create real economic opportunity for Virginians. Each project approved today reflects careful planning, regional collaboration, and data-driven decision-making that guides our work. We remain deeply committed to supporting initiatives that create meaningful jobs, strengthen local economies, and position the Commonwealth for long-term resilience,” said GO Virginia Board Chair Emily O’Quinn. “Our shared leadership ensures that investments align with regional priorities while advancing a statewide vision for economic diversification and sustained growth.”

The following approved projects are organized by their primary industry focus to illustrate how GO Virginia investments strengthen key sectors of Virginia’s economy.

ADVANCED MANUFACTURING, AGRICULTURE, & LOGISTICS

Glade Highlands Regional Industrial Park Site Lots 6 & 7 | $61,409

Region 1 – Southwest Virginia: Counties of Smyth, Washington

The Glade Highlands initiative prepares a strategically located industrial site along I-81 to support advanced manufacturing, food and beverage processing, and logistics companies. By advancing a 24-acre parcel into a pad-ready, investment-ready site, the project strengthens regional competitiveness, expands industrial capacity, and aligns with the region’s targeted industry sectors.

ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & CLEAN ENERGY SUPPLY CHAINS

Strategic Cluster Advancement for Leading Energy (SCALE) | $154,391

Regions 4 – Capital Region & 5 – Hampton Roads: Hanover County, Town of Ashland, and Virginia’s Gateway Region and Hampton Roads Alliance on behalf of their member localities

SCALE is a two-region cluster initiative designed to expand Virginia’s energy technology ecosystem. Through coordinated outreach, strategy development, and industry engagement, the project supports the growth of grid technologies, advanced power systems, and energy-focused firms. SCALE enhances regional collaboration and strengthens Virginia’s positioning in a rapidly evolving national energy sector.

CYBERSECURITY, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, & EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

Cybersecurity & AI Lab to Advance Workforce Readiness | $351,537

Region 4 – Capital Region: Counties of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Charles City, Surry, Sussex, Cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Petersburg

This initiative expands the pipeline of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence talent by creating a dedicated Cybersecurity and AI training environment at Brightpoint Community College. The project strengthens regional workforce readiness and ensures employers have access to trained, credentialed IT professionals aligned with regional and statewide technology priorities.

National Innovation Quarter (NIQ) | $3,933,000

Region 7 – Northern Virginia: Arlington County, City of Alexandria

The National Innovation Quarter establishes a regional innovation district to support dual-use technologies that serve both commercial and national security markets. Through coordinated programming, startup acceleration, and the implementation of regional strategy, NIQ strengthens the technology ecosystem in Northern Virginia. The project advances company formation, talent development, and commercialization in fields such as cybersecurity, robotics, AI, and advanced hardware.

TRANSPORTATION, LOGISTICS & AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGY

Shenandoah Valley Aviation & Logistics Workforce Pipeline | $475,000

Region 8 – Shenandoah Valley: Winchester Regional Airport Authority on behalf of its member localities, Winchester City Public Schools, Frederick County Public Schools

This initiative builds a comprehensive aviation and logistics workforce pipeline that spans K-12 through higher education. By aligning curriculum and programming to employer needs in aerospace and logistics, the project expands regional workforce capacity and supports long-term talent development in a growing industry sector.

FOOD & BEVERAGE MANUFACTURING

Venture Central Food & Beverage Accelerator | $262,192

Region 9 – Central Virginia: Counties of Albemarle, Madison, Fauquier, Nelson, Orange, City of Charlottesville

The Food & Beverage Accelerator supports manufacturers in scaling through cohort-based training, business advising, and industry engagement. Designed to strengthen a traded-sector industry identified in the regional Growth and Diversification Plan, the project helps growth-stage companies improve production, expand markets, and enhance competitiveness across Central Virginia.

CROSSSECTOR / MULTI-INDUSTRY PLANNING

Multi Region Commercial Real Estate Market Analysis | $250,000

Regions 7 – Northern Virginia, 4 – Capital Region, & 5 – Hampton Roads:

Counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Henrico, Cities of Alexandria, Richmond, Norfolk, Virginia Beach

This multiregional planning effort examines office- and innovation-oriented real estate needs across three metropolitan regions. The analysis will provide insight into redevelopment opportunities, business space requirements, and site competitiveness to support targeted industries such as IT, cybersecurity, life sciences, shipbuilding, and advanced manufacturing.

GO Virginia helps communities strengthen their competitive position, diversify their economies, and create quality jobs that benefit Virginians today and into the future. The Commonwealth’s continued commitment to this model ensures that every region has the tools, capacity and support needed to turn strategic vision into measurable, long-term economic opportunity.

To learn more about GO Virginia, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/gova.