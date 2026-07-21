Roam Smart Tracker Now Lets Travellers Share a Lost Bag's Exact Location With Over 50 Airlines — Free, on Any iOS Device

Apple Find My's Share Item Location works with every Roam tracker, sending live luggage locations to airline baggage teams and WorldTracer hubs worldwide.

Now our customers can hand the airline the one thing that gets a bag home faster: its exact location, live, on a link that works in any browser. No subscription, no extra app needed.” — Romi Mathews, Roam

BROMSGROVE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roam, the UK smart tracker brand with more than 50,000 trackers sold, today confirmed that every Roam Smart Tracker paired with an iPhone supports Apple's Share Item Location feature in the Find My app — letting travellers hand a live, pinpoint location of a misplaced suitcase directly to more than 50 participating airlines and their connected WorldTracer baggage systems.

Until now, a misrouted bag meant filing a report and waiting. With a Roam luggage tracker clipped inside the case, iPhone users can generate a secure web link showing the bag's exact location and share it with the airline in seconds — no app download or account needed on the airline's side.

HOW IT WORKS

Shareable links: In the Find My app on iPhone or iPad, travellers open the Items tab, select the Roam tracker, and tap Share Item Location. Find My creates a secure, temporary web page showing the bag's live location.

Privacy built in: The link expires automatically after seven days — or immediately, the moment the bag is back in its owner's hands. Only the owner can see the tracker's location, and sharing can be stopped at any time.

Airline integration: More than 50 airlines accept these links natively, using them to pinpoint bags in baggage depots, transfer halls, and terminals via the industry-standard WorldTracer system.

Participating airlines include British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Air Canada, and Qantas, among more than 50 carriers worldwide.

"Losing a bag is stressful enough without feeling powerless at the airport desk," said a spokesperson for Roam. "Now our customers can hand the airline the one thing that actually gets a bag home faster: its exact location, live, on a link that works in any browser. No subscription, no extra app — it's built into every Roam tracker."

NO SUBSCRIPTION. EVER.

Unlike GPS trackers that charge monthly fees, Roam offers free global tracking forever, powered by Apple's Find My network — hundreds of millions of devices worldwide. Each Apple Find My compatible tracker measures just 33 x 14 mm, weighs 4 g, is IP67 waterproof, and runs over a year on a standard replaceable battery. A built-in QR code lets finders arrange a return without any app, and a ring-when-nearby function handles the down-the-back-of-the-sofa moments. Roam is rated 4.8 stars from nearly 500 reviews, with 97% of customers saying they would recommend it.

Android users aren't left out: Roam also works with Google Find Hub, though airline location-sharing via Share Item Location is currently an Apple Find My feature on iOS devices.

AVAILABILITY

The Roam Smart Tracker is available now in six colours for £34.99 at roamsmarttracker.co.uk and from major UK retailers including Currys, Robert Dyas, Wilko and Homebase, as well as on QVC. Every tracker comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 1-year warranty — and plants one tree in Madagascar with every sale, with over 25,000 planted to date.

ABOUT ROAM

Roam is a UK smart tracker brand on a mission to make sure nothing gets left behind. Compatible with Apple Find My and Google Find Hub, Roam trackers offer free global tracking with no subscription, no holder, and no extra apps — ever. With 50,000+ trackers sold and availability across 27 European countries, Roam combines everyday peace of mind with real-world impact: one tree planted for every tracker sold. Roam is a trading name of BuckleBeats Limited, registered in England (company no. 15028423). Learn more at roamsmarttracker.co.uk.

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