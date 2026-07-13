TouchPoint One Launches TrainingCamp, Uniting AI Simulation, AutoQA, and Executive Insight for Contact Center Operations

TouchPoint One - TrainingCamp_CX_Workforce_Support TouchPoint One

A single governed foundation for contact center AI, spanning training, quality evaluation, and leadership intelligence

TrainingCamp surrounds every agent with the equivalent of a dedicated support team while extending the reach of the supervisors who lead them.” — Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TouchPoint One, the provider of the Acuity contact center performance management platform, today announced the general availability of TrainingCamp, a new TouchPoint One solution that gives contact center operations a single governed foundation for AI across training, quality assurance, and executive intelligence. TrainingCamp organizes the operator's own knowledge, including call recordings, screen captures, policies, scorecards, and product content, alongside the client-specific performance data Acuity already curates, and puts that combined context to work for every role in the operation. Trainers generate realistic voice and screen simulations. QA teams evaluate live and simulated interactions. Agents receive continuous, individually tailored performance guidance. Supervisors and executives draw analysis and insight. Because every output is anchored to the same governed corpus, what agents practice, what QA measures, and what leadership sees all trace back to one source of truth.Contact centers continue to invest heavily in agent development, quality programs, and reporting, yet these functions typically run on disconnected content and inconsistent context. Static courseware and ungrounded role-plays drift away from the interactions agents handle. Manual QA sampling leaves supervisors guessing at where performance breaks down and why. Leadership works from fragmented reporting assembled after the fact. The gaps widen as programs scale across sites, languages, and lines of business, and generative AI deployed without governance introduces a new risk, confidently wrong content that erodes trust with clients and their customers.TrainingCamp was built to eliminate those gaps at the source. Every simulation, evaluation, and insight is anchored to two complementary bodies of truth. The first is the operator's own content, uploaded into a governed Content Library that organizes call recordings, screen captures, QA scorecards, policy documents, and product knowledge. The second is the encoded performance logic that Acuity distinctly maintains, including client-specific KPIs, process and outcome metrics, thresholds, and the success definitions that establish what good performance means for that operation. A dedicated grounding layer prevents the platform from generating content, criteria, or feedback unsupported by that evidence, giving training, quality, and operations leaders the confidence to deploy AI at scale.The platform operates as a closed loop across three integrated pillars, each serving a different set of stakeholders from the same foundation.● 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻 — Voice and Screen Sims generated in minutes from real recordings, scorecards, or uploaded context. Trainees practice against lifelike AI personas, receive in-session coaching, and follow structured campaigns with leaderboards, badges, and assignment routing that plug directly into Acuity's gamification fabric.● 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀𝘀 — TrainingCamp evaluates interactions wherever they originate, scoring live traffic from the ACD or CCaaS platform as well as full populations of recorded calls against balanced scorecards. A Manual QA Queue and calibration workflows keep human reviewers in the loop, while coverage widgets and criterion-level analytics show exactly where standards are and are not being met, complementing and over time expanding on Acuity's established quality management capabilities.● 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻 & 𝗔𝗰𝘁 — The Insights Lab converts evaluation results, together with performance data streamed from Acuity's reporting and analytics, into executive infographics, drill-down charts, and shareable reports. Detected gaps route automatically into new sim assignments, knowledge checks, Acuity coaching plans, and follow-up practice, closing the loop from measurement to measurable behavior change.TrainingCamp is engineered for the operating realities of enterprise contact center programs, from single in-house teams to multi-site, multi-brand operations and outsourced environments. A multi-tenant hierarchy models clients, sites, teams, and campaigns. Role-based access, audit logging, SSO, and secure embed handoff extend TrainingCamp into partner and client portals without duplicating identity or content. The platform deploys standalone at trainingcamp.ai or embedded directly inside Acuity, where it already runs today, so agents, supervisors, QA analysts, and executives move between coaching, gamification, quality, and readiness workflows without leaving the TouchPoint One environment.“Acuity has long given our customers the performance management, coaching, QA, gamification, and analytics backbone their operations run on,” said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. “TrainingCamp began as a training simulation tool, and beta use quickly showed the foundation mattered more than any single output. Once the operator's knowledge and the performance context Acuity encodes are organized and governed in one place, the same corpus produces role-specific value across the operation. A trainer gets a simulation, a QA analyst gets a calibrated evaluation, an executive gets insight. And agents, the largest workforce in this industry, get continuous, individually tailored guidance that has always depended on how much time a supervisor could find in the day. TrainingCamp surrounds every agent with the equivalent of a dedicated support team while extending the reach of the supervisors who lead them. And that holds for every agent an operation fields, human or AI. Both perform only as well as the knowledge and standards they are grounded in. That is what enterprise contact center teams have been asking of AI and, for the most part, not getting.”TrainingCamp arrives as contact centers face rising expectations for agent performance, tighter compliance oversight, and growing pressure to demonstrate the ROI of AI investments. By unifying knowledge management, simulation, evaluation, and insight in a single grounded platform wired directly into the Acuity ecosystem, TouchPoint One gives leaders an alternative to fragmented point tools, one that scales from a single team to enterprise-wide programs without sacrificing rigor or governance.𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆. TrainingCamp is generally available today to new and existing TouchPoint One customers, both as a standalone offering at trainingcamp.ai and as an embedded module within Acuity. To request a demonstration or discuss deployment, visit touchpointone.com.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗰𝗵𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝗻𝗲TouchPoint One is the provider of Acuity, the contact center platform that unifies data management, quality management, coaching, gamification, and agentic AI in a single governed environment. TouchPoint One is the only CX ISV operating across the full spectrum of workforce performance, from AI grounded in each operation's own knowledge and performance data to engagement programs that put senior executives in daily competition alongside frontline agents. One Acuity data foundation powers both ends. TouchPoint One is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. Learn more at touchpointone.com.

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