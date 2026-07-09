Medicare Expert Paul Barrett Launches Wise Guys Retirement Talk to Help Americans Navigate Retirement

Understanding Real Estate issues Medicare consumers face as they age New Episode of Wise Guys Retirement Talk! Paul Barrett sits down with Leni Cohen for an insightful conversation filled with practical advice to help you make more confident retirement decisions. Tune in for trusted guidance designed to educate—not sell.

New podcast brings together trusted experts to answer retirement questions on Medicare, estate planning, real estate, fitness, longevity, and more.

After nearly 20 years helping people with Medicare, I realized Medicare is only one piece of the retirement puzzle. That's why we created Wise Guys Retirement Talk.” — Paul Barrett

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medicare Expert Paul Barrett Launches "Wise Guys Retirement Talk" Podcast to Help Americans Navigate Life Beyond MedicareNew educational podcast brings together trusted experts to answer the retirement questions millions of Americans are asking—from Medicare and estate planning to real estate , fitness, longevity, and more.After spending nearly two decades helping thousands of Americans navigate Medicare, independent Medicare specialist Paul Barrett discovered something unexpected.The biggest questions people asked weren't always about Medicare.They were about everything that comes after it.Questions about downsizing a home. Estate planning. Long-term care. Retirement finances. Staying healthy. Nutrition. Fitness. Aging in place. Protecting loved ones. Finding professionals they can actually trust.That realization inspired the launch of **Wise Guys Retirement Talk**, a new podcast that debuted on **July 1, 2026**, with the mission of helping adults ages 60 to 75 make smarter, more confident retirement decisions through honest conversations with carefully vetted experts."After helping people with Medicare for nearly 20 years, I realized Medicare is only one piece of the retirement puzzle," said Barrett, founder of The Modern Medicare Agency. "Every week my clients ask questions that go far beyond health insurance. They want trustworthy answers from professionals who educate first—not people trying to sell them something. That's exactly why we created Wise Guys Retirement Talk."Each episode features experienced professionals discussing topics that matter most to retirees and those approaching retirement, including:* Medicare and healthcare decisions* Retirement income and financial planning* Estate planning and elder law* Real estate, downsizing, and aging in place* Long-term care planning* Fitness, nutrition, and longevity* Fraud prevention and consumer protection* Home modifications and durable medical equipment* Caregiving resources* Lifestyle and healthy agingUnlike many retirement-focused shows that concentrate on a single topic, Wise Guys Retirement Talk takes a comprehensive approach by bringing together specialists from multiple disciplines to provide practical, educational guidance in plain English.The goal is simple: give listeners reliable information they can use to make informed decisions without pressure, hype, or sales pitches."Our audience has spent their lives working hard and taking care of everyone else," Barrett said. "Now they deserve a trusted place where they can get real answers about retirement from professionals who genuinely want to help."New episodes are available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.**Listen to Wise Guys Retirement Talk:**• Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wise-guys-retirement-talk/id6784699938 • Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/033F6cv67bVNuCxo1usI0D • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbF6OEI5lISM ### About Paul BarrettPaul Barrett is the founder of The Modern Medicare Agency and an independent Medicare insurance specialist who has helped thousands of Medicare beneficiaries make informed healthcare decisions since 2007. Licensed in New York and dozens of additional states, Barrett is known for his education-first approach and commitment to helping consumers understand Medicare without pressure or sales tactics. He is also the author of *Medicare Mastery Unlocked* and a nationally recognized Medicare educator.**Media Contact**Paul BarrettThe Modern Medicare AgencyPhone: (631) 358-5793Website: https://www.paulbinsurance.com

Introduction to the Wise Guy's Retirement Talk

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