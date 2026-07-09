Minnesota Hospice Celebrates Life, Community, and 10 Years of Local Care at Its Hometown Lakeville Parade

Minnesota Hospice, voted the state's best hospice, returns to Lakeville's Pan-O-Prog Parade celebrating a decade of caring for southern Twin Cities families

Our team looks forward to this parade all year. We've cared for Lakeville families for ten years, and they care for us in turn. Walking this parade is our favorite way to say thank you.” — Ken Haglind, Founding CEO, Minnesota Hospice

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota Hospice will walk in the Pan-O-Prog Grand Parade on Saturday, July 11, marking its fifth consecutive year in Lakeville's signature summer event, with roughly 20,000 spectators expected.

This year, the Minnesota Hospice team joins the parade with much to celebrate: ten years of caring for families across the Twin Cities southern metro and a Gold win for Hospice Care in the Star Tribune's 2026 Minnesota's Best Awards. The honor follows the organization's recognition as a Star Tribune Top Workplace for the second consecutive year, ranking among the top ten small business employers in the state.

"Our team looks forward to this parade all year. We've cared for Lakeville families for ten years, and this community cares for us in turn," said Ken Haglind, Founding CEO of Minnesota Hospice. "Walking in this parade is one of our favorite ways to say thank you."

The Minnesota Hospice crew is known along the route for its candy. The team will hand out 100,000 pieces this year, keeping up a tradition the crowd has come to expect. Nurses, social workers, CNAs, chaplains, and family members walk together in matching shirts, waving and visiting with neighbors along the full mile.

Pan-O-Prog, short for Panorama of Progress, has anchored Lakeville summers for decades. For Minnesota Hospice, the parade is a chance to celebrate with the same neighbors the team cares for on their most difficult days. The organization is headquartered in Lakeville, and many of its staff live along or near the very streets the parade travels.

"Hospice care is about being there for people. The parade lets us be there for the fun, too, alongside neighbors who have trusted us for ten years," Haglind said.

For more information about Minnesota Hospice and the services they provide to people and their families, visit minnesotahospice.com.

About Minnesota Hospice

Minnesota Hospice is an independent, locally owned organization based in Lakeville, Minnesota, serving the Twin Cities southern metro. Named a Star Tribune Top Workplace two years running, voted Best Hospice by local communities for six consecutive years, and Gold for Hospice Care in the Star Tribune's Minnesota's Best Awards, the organization is built on a simple belief: a team that is well cared for gives families great care. Patients and families guide their care, with a compassionate care team focused on comfort, dignity, and quality of life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.