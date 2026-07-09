Best Option Restoration Nominated for Best of NOCO Readers' Choice Awards

Mike and Wendy Ricks of Best Option Restoration Fort Collins Ricks Family BOR Fort Collins, Colorado

Community recognition highlights the strength of the Best Option Restoration brand and the family behind its Fort Collins location.

CO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Option Restoration (BOR) is proud to announce that it’s been nominated in the annual Best of NOCO Readers' Choice Awards, a prestigious community-driven recognition that celebrates Northern Colorado's favorite businesses, organizations and local leaders.Each year, thousands of Northern Colorado residents cast their votes in the Best of NOCO contest, making it one of the region's most respected indicators of community trust and business excellence. For Best Option Restoration, the nomination is more than an award opportunity—it's a reflection of the relationships built with homeowners, businesses and neighbors throughout the region."One of the greatest measures of a brand is the trust it earns within the communities it serves," said Kyle Chiasson, President of Best Option Restoration. "This nomination represents the confidence that local residents have placed in our team and the work being done every day to help people recover from unexpected disasters." BOR is being represented by the Fort Collins location , and at the heart of this operation is a unique family story. The location is owned and operated by Mike, Wendy and Brock Ricks, a parent-and-son team whose partnership demonstrates that restoration is a calling rooted in service, trust and family values.Their journey with Best Option Restoration reflects the very foundation of the franchise model: empowering passionate entrepreneurs to build meaningful businesses while making a lasting impact in their communities. By combining the strength of a nationally recognized restoration brand with local ownership and personal investment, the Ricks family has created a business that residents know they can rely on when disaster strikes.Whether responding to water damage, fire and smoke loss, mold concerns or storm-related emergencies, the Fort Collins team has become a trusted resource for families and businesses navigating some of life's most challenging moments.The nomination also speaks to the broader strength of the Best Option Restoration network. Across North America, BOR franchise owners are proving that restoration can be both a rewarding business opportunity and a chance to serve communities in a meaningful way. The brand's proven systems, ongoing support and mission-driven culture continue to attract entrepreneurs seeking an opportunity to make a difference.For prospective franchise owners, stories like the Ricks' family illustrate why Best Option Restoration has become an increasingly attractive option in the restoration industry. The model offers the ability to build a scalable business while creating real impact at the local level, often becoming a legacy that can involve and benefit the entire family. As voting begins for the Best of NOCO Readers' Choice Awards , Best Option Restoration congratulates Mike, Wendy and Brock Ricks on this well-deserved recognition and thanks the Northern Colorado community for its continued trust and support.Community recognition is earned one relationship at a time, and this nomination is a testament to the people who make the Best Option Restoration brand what it is: dedicated franchise owners, committed teams and communities that believe in the power of helping others recover and rebuild.

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