Mexty Launches the Third Major Evolution of Its Platform: A Secure Learning Infrastructure Designed for the AI Era

Mexty Launches the Third Major Evolution of Its Platform learning paths

This version of Mexty brings together AI-assisted creation, trusted knowledge sources, LMS delivery, SCORM export, assessments, learner tracking, AI Agents..?

Enterprise learning needs a secure infrastructure where teams can create, edit, deliver, track, and improve learning experiences from trusted knowledge sources, while maintaining the human control.” — said Hubert Maupas, CEO of Mexty.

CHEVREUSE, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexty today announced the launch of the third major evolution of its platform, called Mexty V3. This new generation of learning technology is designed to help organizations create, deliver, track, and manage interactive learning experiences in a secure, structured environment adapted to the new uses of artificial intelligence.With this new version, Mexty moves beyond the positioning of a simple AI content creation tool. Mexty V3 becomes a complete learning infrastructure, designed for enterprise learning teams, instructional designers, HR teams, training providers, and education organizations that need far more than fast content generation.The platform addresses some of the biggest challenges in modern learning: fragmented tools, the difficulty of integrating AI reliably into existing processes, the need to keep human control over content, and the growing importance of security, traceability, and compliance.Today, many teams use separate tools for content creation, AI prompting, instructional design, LMS delivery, SCORM export, assessments, learner tracking, learning indicators, compliance, and updates. They also face new challenges linked to AI integration: choosing the right models, grounding responses in trusted sources, reducing hallucination risks, maintaining human review, protecting sensitive data, organizing content governance, and preparing for emerging regulatory requirements, including those related to the European AI Act.Mexty V3 brings these capabilities together in a unified and controlled workspace, enabling organizations to move from disconnected tools and generic AI prompts to a secure learning infrastructure designed for the professional use of artificial intelligence.“Our vision is not simply to help teams generate content faster,” said Hubert Maupas, CEO of Mexty. “Enterprise learning needs much more than an AI content creator. It needs a secure infrastructure where teams can create, edit, deliver, track, and improve learning experiences from trusted knowledge sources, while maintaining the necessary human control.”Key Features of Mexty V3Mexty V3 introduces a comprehensive set of capabilities designed to cover the full learning lifecycle.• AI-assisted interactive creationTeams can create interactive courses, activities, simulations, quizzes, assessments, mini-games, branching scenarios, and adaptive learning paths through AI-assisted workflows.• Rapid creation through vibe codingUsers can describe the learning experience they want and rapidly generate interactive modules without traditional development complexity, while keeping full control over the final result.• Trusted knowledge sourcesMexty enables organizations to generate learning experiences from validated knowledge: internal policies, procedures, product documentation, HR handbooks, knowledge bases, compliance documents, and training materials. This approach helps reduce hallucination risks and improve content consistency.• Complete manual editing and human controlAI supports the creation process, but users remain in control. Teams can review, rewrite, restructure, validate, and manually edit content before publication.• Embedded LMS capabilitiesMexty V3 includes LMS capabilities to manage learners, assign courses, build learning paths, track completions, measure engagement, and centralize learning operations directly inside the platform.• SCORM-compatible exportOrganizations can create courses in Mexty and export SCORM-compatible content for deployment in their existing LMS environments.• Learning paths and onboardingTeams can structure training into learning paths for onboarding, compliance training, product training, employee development, customer education, and certification programs.• Advanced assessments and competency validationMexty V3 supports quizzes, scenario-based assessments, decision-based evaluations, adaptive logic, competency validation, and learner progression tracking.• Contextual AI Agents Learners can be supported by AI Agents capable of providing guided explanations, contextual assistance, reinforcement, conversational practice, and answers grounded in the validated learning context.• Use of multiple AI modelsMexty V3 supports leading AI models, including GPT, Claude, Gemini, and Mistral, enabling teams to benefit from the strengths of several models within a secure learning environment.• Learner tracking and learning indicatorsThe platform helps teams track progression, completions, engagement, performance, and assessment results.• Revision management and content governanceMexty V3 helps organizations manage revisions, updates, review cycles, content governance rules, and compliance requirements over time.• Security, data protection, and regulatory readinessMexty is designed with particular attention to data protection, security, and the responsible use of artificial intelligence. The platform is part of a progressive compliance approach with applicable requirements, including the GDPR and the European AI Act, and Mexty continues to strengthen its security practices as part of its ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certification initiatives.From AI Content Creation to Learning InfrastructureMexty V3 reflects a major evolution in the learning technology market. Organizations are no longer looking only for tools capable of generating content faster. They need platforms capable of creating learning experiences that are reliable, interactive, measurable, maintained over time, and aligned with their internal requirements for quality, security, and compliance.“The future of learning is not limited to producing content faster with AI,” added Hubert Maupas, CEO of Mexty. “It is about designing interactive, contextualized, measurable learning experiences connected to trusted knowledge. With Mexty V3, we give organizations the infrastructure they need to integrate AI into their learning practices in a useful, controlled, and sustainable way.”About MextyMexty is a secure learning platform designed for the AI era. It helps organizations create, deliver, track, and manage interactive learning experiences from trusted knowledge sources.The platform is designed for enterprise learning teams, instructional designers, HR teams, training providers, and education organizations that need more than generic AI content generation. Mexty combines AI-assisted creation, interactive learning, SCORM-compatible export, embedded LMS capabilities, learner tracking, contextual AI Agents, human editing, revision management, content governance, and enterprise security in one unified environment.For more information:

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