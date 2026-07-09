“The Judgy Bunny” Named Finalist for Kirkus’ Inaugural Indie Award in Picture Books

Front cover of the story book, The Judgy Bunny by Gramma Sir.

Seattle author-illustrator Nicola Moore’s hand-felted debut recognized among the year’s top independently published picture books

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Judgy Bunny,” the debut picture book by Seattle-based author-illustrator Nicola Moore (writing as Gramma Sir), has been named a finalist for Kirkus Reviews’ inaugural Indie Awards in the picture book category. The book was selected as one of six finalists out of every independently published title submitted for consideration this year. Kirkus will announce the award winners on August 27, 2026.

“The Judgy Bunny” follows a bunny who learns to soften her harsh inner critic and extend the same compassion to others that she’s learning to give herself. The book is illustrated entirely by hand: every character and diorama-style scene is needle-felted from wool and built into three-dimensional sets by Moore herself, with no AI-generated art. The only AI Gramma Sir uses are the vowels. E,O,U, and Y are also featured.

“I wanted kids to see a character work through the same self-judgment so many of us carry, and I wanted the art to feel handmade because the story is about being gentle with imperfection," said Moore. "It's an honor to see a story about self-compassion resonate. I believe if children can learn to speak to themselves with kindness, it will change how they see themselves and the world."

The book previously earned a Starred Review from Kirkus Reviews and was named a BookLife Editor’s Pick. A companion activity book, “Judgy Bunny Cultivates Kindness,” extends the story’s lessons into hands-on exercises for classrooms and homes.

“The Judgy Bunny” is available now on Amazon and wherever books are sold. Review copies, high-resolution images of the diorama artwork, and interviews with the author are available upon request.

About the Author

Nicola Moore is a Seattle-based author and fiber artist who writes under the pen name Gramma Sir. She hand-felts every character and builds every diorama world in her books from wool, fabric, and papier-mâché. “The Judgy Bunny” is her debut picture book. The next volume in the series, “Judgy Bunny in the Big City,” is forthcoming.

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