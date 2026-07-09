Award-Winning Political Satire 'Conquer the Planet' Builds Momentum Following Independent Book Honors

“Conquer the Planet: A Modern-Day Global Enslavement Handbook” by Sir Lawrence McAlister Artist depiction of Sir Lawrence McAlister, author of “Conquer the Planet: A Modern-Day Global Enslavement Handbook” Gene Duffy at a book signing for “Conquer the Planet: A Modern-Day Global Enslavement Handbook,” written under the pseudonym Sir Lawrence McAlister

Darkly comic “global enslavement handbook” uses satire to examine power, propaganda and the systems that shape modern society

Writing under a pseudonym gave me the freedom to fully inhabit and lampoon McAlister’s worldview. Sometimes the clearest way to examine power is to exaggerate the voice of those who seek it.” — Gene Duffy

JIM THORPE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Conquer the Planet: A Modern-Day Global Enslavement Handbook” by Sir Lawrence McAlister is gaining recognition from independent book reviewers and awards programs for its provocative blend of political satire, history, humor and social commentary.Published by Ingsoc Publishing LLC, “Conquer the Planet” is written as a fictionalized handbook from the perspective of a British corporate oligarch instructing readers in the supposed methods of global control. Through that satirical lens, the book examines subjects including corporate influence, monetary systems, taxation, law, public education, propaganda, war and modern systems of social control.The book has recently received several forms of recognition, including an Honorable Mention in the Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards, a Gold Award in the Dan Poynter Global Ebook Awards, a Kirkus Indies Worth Discovering selection and Midwest Book Review’s Reviewer’s Choice designation for May.“Writing under a pseudonym gave me the freedom to fully inhabit and lampoon McAlister’s worldview,” said Gene Duffy, the author behind the Sir Lawrence McAlister persona. “Sometimes the clearest way to examine power is to exaggerate the voice of those who seek it. McAlister believes he is revealing the logic of power, but his own arrogance and moral blindness become part of the parody.”Kirkus Reviews called the book “a scathing satire of contemporary society,” noting that McAlister “more than succeeds in chronicling the ways in which political, economic, and social elites manipulate and control average citizens.”Midwest Book Review compared "Conquer the Planet" to works such as Machiavelli’s “The Prince” and Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War,” while Readers’ Favorite described it as “a carefully constructed work that encourages critical engagement with the forces shaping global health and security.”G. Edward Griffin, author of “The Creature from Jekyll Island” and “World Without Cancer,” praised the book’s unusual format, calling it “a serious work written in a unique and entertaining manner” and describing its handbook-style structure as “an unusual twist” on material that might otherwise seem technical.“The goal was not to tell readers what to think, but to give them a format that forces them to think,” said Duffy. “By presenting the book as a manual for control, I wanted to make the mechanisms of control feel visible, absurd and worth questioning.”The timing of the book’s recognition comes amid renewed cultural interest in how power is taught, inherited and maintained. While nonfiction books such as Theo Baker’s “How to Rule the World” have drawn attention to elite networks and influence, “Conquer the Planet” approaches similar anxieties through satire, imagining the kind of handbook such a ruling class might use if it said the quiet part out loud.“Satire gives readers permission to laugh, but the laughter should not let anyone off the hook,” said Duffy. “My hope is that readers come away entertained, unsettled and more alert to the language and structures that shape public life.”At 446 pages, “Conquer the Planet” is categorized as nonfiction, history, politics and humor. The book is available on Amazon and other major booksellers and wholesale through the Ingram Content Network. For more information, visit ingsocpublishing.com ABOUT GENE DUFFY / SIR LAWRENCE MCALISTERGene Duffy is a former Penn State football player turned Hollywood author and entertainer. After walking onto Joe Paterno’s football team and earning an engineering degree in 1991, Duffy moved to the West Coast with nothing but a suitcase. His decade-long hustle as a Hollywood actor and as a waiter at a celebrity-frequented Jewish deli inspired his debut book, “As the Matzo Ball Turns,” written under the pen name Jozef Rothstein and later adapted into a stage production. Sir Lawrence McAlister is the pen name under which Duffy wrote “Conquer the Planet: A Modern-Day Global Enslavement Handbook,” a satirical work that uses the persona of an elite corporate oligarch to examine power, influence and systems of control. The book is published by Ingsoc Publishing LLC.

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