Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with TS Banking Group, Inc. and TS Contrarian Bancshares, Inc.

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the following enforcement action listed below:

TS Banking Group, Inc., Treynor, Iowa and TS Contrarian Bancshares, Inc., Treynor, Iowa

Written Agreement dated July 6, 2026

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

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