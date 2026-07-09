Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with TS Banking Group, Inc. and TS Contrarian Bancshares, Inc.
July 09, 2026
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with TS Banking Group, Inc. and TS Contrarian Bancshares, Inc.
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the following enforcement action listed below:
TS Banking Group, Inc., Treynor, Iowa and TS Contrarian Bancshares, Inc., Treynor, Iowa
Written Agreement dated July 6, 2026
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
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