The Carpet Solutions of Park City Is Now Offering Air Duct Cleaning For Both Homeowners & Businesses

Air Duct Cleaning Park City By The Carpet Solutions The Carpet Solution Upholstery Cleaning Park City Tile Cleaning Park City The Carpet Solution

The Carpet Solution of Park City is expanding its professional cleaning services with the addition of residential and commercial air duct cleaning.

We've built our reputation by helping homeowners and businesses throughout Park City, Heber City, Midway, and the surrounding communities keep their properties clean and healthy.” — Brady Jaques

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carpet Solution of Park City is excited to announce the expansion of its professional cleaning services with the addition of residential and commercial air duct cleaning. Already recognized throughout northern Utah for high-quality carpet cleaning and upholstery cleaning, the company now offers comprehensive air duct cleaning services to help homeowners and businesses improve indoor air quality while creating cleaner, healthier living and working environments.For years, The Carpet Solution has built its reputation on delivering exceptional customer service, reliable scheduling, honest pricing, and outstanding cleaning results. By adding air duct cleaning to its growing list of services, the company is making it easier than ever for homeowners to keep every part of their home cleaner—from the flooring beneath their feet to the air flowing through their HVAC systems.As homes naturally accumulate dust, pet dander, pollen, construction debris, and other airborne contaminants, air ducts can become a hidden source of indoor air pollution. Professional air duct cleaning helps remove these contaminants from HVAC systems, allowing cleaner air to circulate throughout the home while helping HVAC equipment operate more efficiently."Our goal has always been to help homeowners create cleaner, healthier homes," said a representative from The Carpet Solution. "Adding professional air duct cleaning Park City allows us to provide an even more complete cleaning solution for our customers while continuing to deliver the quality workmanship and customer service they have come to expect."The Carpet Solution's new air duct cleaning service complements its existing offerings, including professional carpet cleaning Park City , upholstery cleaning, area rug cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, and window washing. Many customers choose to schedule multiple services during a single visit, allowing them to refresh their entire home while saving time and maximizing convenience.Professional carpet cleaning remains one of the company's most requested services. Over time, carpets trap dirt, allergens, pet hair, stains, and bacteria that standard vacuuming cannot fully remove. Using professional-grade equipment and proven cleaning methods, The Carpet Solution helps restore the appearance of carpets while extending their lifespan and improving overall cleanliness.The company also specializes in upholstery cleaning Park City for sofas, sectionals, dining chairs, recliners, and other upholstered furniture. Professional upholstery cleaning removes embedded dirt, allergens, odors, and stains while helping preserve fabrics and restore the fresh appearance of furniture that experiences everyday use.The addition of air duct cleaning creates a natural extension of these services by addressing another often-overlooked area that contributes to the overall cleanliness and comfort of a home. Together, carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, and air duct cleaning help reduce dust and allergens while creating a healthier indoor environment for families, pets, employees, and customers.Located in Park City, The Carpet Solution proudly serves residential and commercial customers throughout Park City, Heber City, Midway, Kamas, Salt Lake City, and many surrounding communities. Whether cleaning a mountain home in Park City, a family residence in Heber Valley, or a commercial office in Salt Lake City, the company delivers the same commitment to professionalism, communication, and quality workmanship.Many homeowners searching online for carpet cleaning in Park City, upholstery cleaning in Heber City, air duct cleaning in Park City, air duct cleaning in Salt Lake City, or dryer vent cleaning in Midway can now rely on one trusted local company for multiple cleaning services. This expanded service offering allows customers to simplify home maintenance while working with a team they already know and trust.Every project begins with a focus on customer satisfaction. The Carpet Solution's experienced technicians take the time to evaluate each property, explain the recommended cleaning process, and provide honest recommendations based on the customer's needs rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.As more homeowners become aware of the importance of maintaining clean indoor air, regular air duct cleaning has become an increasingly valuable part of home maintenance. Combined with routine carpet and upholstery cleaning, these services can help improve indoor comfort while protecting the investment homeowners have made in their property.The Carpet Solution remains committed to expanding its services to better serve customers throughout Summit County, Wasatch County, Salt Lake County, and surrounding areas. The addition of professional air duct cleaning represents another step in the company's mission to provide comprehensive cleaning solutions backed by exceptional customer service and dependable results.About The Carpet SolutionThe Carpet Solution is a locally trusted cleaning company based in Park City, Utah, specializing in professional carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, window washing, and other residential and commercial cleaning services. Proudly serving Park City, Heber City, Midway, Kamas, Salt Lake City, and surrounding communities, The Carpet Solution is committed to delivering outstanding workmanship, honest pricing, exceptional customer service, and cleaner, healthier homes and businesses throughout northern Utah.

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