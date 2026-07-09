Celebrate Persona’s 30th Anniversary with Cardsmiths’ Persona 5 Royal Series 1 Trading Cards

Persona 5 gets new trading card collection from Cardsmiths for 30th anniversary Celebrate Persona's 30th Anniversary with Persona 5 Royal Series 1 Trading Cards from Cardsmiths

Cardsmiths is entering the Metaverse with the launch of Persona 5 Royal Series 1 Trading Cards, in time for Persona’s milestone 30th anniversary.

When the opportunity to create this collection came along, we knew it was a chance to celebrate a piece of that legacy in a unique way.” — Steven Loney, CEO and co-founder of Cardsmiths

GILBERTS, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHICAGO, IL — July 2026 — Cardsmiths is entering the Metaverse with the launch of Persona 5 Royal Series 1 Trading Cards , inspired by one of the most popular RPG franchises in gaming. Released during Persona’s milestone 30th anniversary, the collection transforms the world of the Phantom Thieves into a premium trading card experience filled with rare pulls, bold visuals, and collectible Treasures.Since its inception in 1996, Persona™ has brought unique characters to life and immersed players in surreal dreamscapes through its cutting-edge gameplay. According to SEGA’s 2025 Integrated Report, the Persona 5 series has sold more than 13 million units worldwide across its expansive universe, including the original game, Persona 5 Royal™, and multiple spin-off titles.Like the thrill of infiltrating Palaces and stealing Treasures, every pack opening delivers a new kind of heist. Each sleeved booster pack includes ten (10) randomly inserted trading cards from a lineup of more than 110 designs. The artwork features fan-favorite characters like Protagonist, Ryuji Sakamoto, and Ann Takamaki, along with an assortment of key art and iconic props inspired by the double lives of the Phantom Thieves.Collectors can chase a variety of rare inserts that bring the Metaverse directly into their hands, including:-Alter Ego Cards-Serial-Numbered Persona Refractor Cards-Phantom Refractor Cards-Tarot Cards-Collector Parallel Rainbow Holofoil Cards“Few franchises have had the kind of lasting impact that Persona has. For the past three decades, it has built an incredibly passionate fanbase and become a cultural cornerstone within the gaming community," said Steven Loney, CEO and co-founder of Cardsmiths. "When the opportunity to create this collection came along, we knew it was a chance to celebrate a piece of that legacy in a unique way."Steal hearts and fight corruption with officially licensed Persona 5 Royal Series 1 Trading Cards, a bold new take on the RPG series produced by the creatives at Cardsmiths. Preorder now at www.cardsmiths.com and select retail partners.About ATLUSATLUS delivers unforgettable, story-driven gameplay experiences to enthusiastic and dedicated fans around the globe. Established in 1986, ATLUS features a portfolio of beloved and long running game series including PERSONA, which has sold over 30 million units worldwide, and the legendary SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI™. ATLUS games are published in the west by SEGA of America, Inc. with its principal office in Irvine, California. Learn more about ATLUS at www.atlus.com ©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo and PERSONA 5 logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos, and copyrights are property of their respective owners.About CardsmithsCardsmiths is a premier creator of trading cards, redefining the modern collecting experience through innovation, quality, and creativity. Cardsmiths continues to expand its portfolio by partnering with globally recognized entertainment brands as well as developing original, high-concept products that resonate with today’s collectors. Learn more at www.cardsmiths.com

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