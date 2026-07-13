AAIS Appoints Kelly Reynolds as Chief Product Officer to Lead Product Strategy and Innovation

Experienced P&C insurance executive assumes product leadership role effective July 20, 2026.

I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to advance a product strategy that delivers meaningful value for our Members and supports their long-term success.” — Kelly Reynolds, Chief Product Officer at AAIS

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) today announced the appointment of Kelly Reynolds as Chief Product Officer, effective July 20, 2026. She will lead the organization’s product strategy, portfolio, and innovation initiatives to help Member insurers navigate an increasingly dynamic property and casualty insurance market."We are thrilled to welcome Kelly Reynolds to AAIS," said Keith Wolfe, President & CEO of AAIS. "Her deep industry expertise, strategic vision, and passion for innovation make her an exceptional addition to our organization. As we continue to evolve our product strategy and deliver greater value to our Members, I am confident Kelly will play a pivotal role in strengthening our offerings and helping shape the future of AAIS."As Chief Product Officer and a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Reynolds will be responsible for advancing AAIS’s product vision, strengthening product management capabilities, and delivering solutions that support the evolving needs of Member companies."I am honored to join AAIS at such an exciting time in its evolution," said Reynolds. "AAIS has built an incredible legacy of helping insurers navigate an increasingly complex marketplace, and I'm excited to contribute to that mission. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to advance a product strategy that delivers meaningful value for our Members and supports their long-term success."Reynolds brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across product management, underwriting, regulatory compliance, operations, and strategic transformation. Prior to AAIS, she led Product for Nationwide’s Commercial Lines and E&S & Specialty businesses, overseeing the strategy, governance, development, and management of a broad multi-line commercial insurance portfolio. Her experience across the insurance value chain—from agency operations and underwriting to enterprise product leadership—gives her a unique perspective on developing solutions that meet the evolving needs of insurers.About AAISEstablished in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com Media Contact:

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