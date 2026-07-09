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Hazardous Waste Collection Event - Saturday, July 11

Got old batteries, motor oil, aerosol cans, or other hazardous waste? Safely dispose of them at the Town of Nantucket's Hazardous Waste Collection Event!

New & Noteworthy Posted on July 09, 2026 | Last Updated on July 09, 2026

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Hazardous Waste Collection Event - Saturday, July 11

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