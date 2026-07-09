Leadership Execution Institute Defines Why AI Pilot Spend Does Not Reach the P&L

The Momentum Metric: Selecting and Executing for Volatility in the AI Era. Leadership Execution Institute flagship research release for CFOs and COOs. Ungated full report available on the institute website.

CFO and COO research on deployment speed versus profit-and-loss outcomes; the Momentum Metric, Decision Agility Gap, and Kinetic Chain of Execution

Most organizations are measuring deployment velocity when the constraint sits at decision velocity,” — Jim Rembach

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Leadership Execution Institute has published the flagship report in its Momentum Metric research series on why organizations deploy AI faster than they convert deployment into profit-and-loss outcomes. The full report, titled The Momentum Metric: Selecting and Executing for Volatility in the AI Era, is available here: https://leadershipexecutioninstitute.org /research/the-momentum-metric-report/Legacy execution systems acquire capability without designing for human capacity at every leadership tier. That is a missing operating-system update, not a failure of leadership intent. The Decision Agility Gap is the distance between how fast capability arrives and how fast an organization converts it into decisions that change outcomes.Pilot Completion Metrics and Profit-and-Loss Outcomes DivergeBCG's October 2024 research found only 4% of companies at the forefront of AI value creation, with another 22% actively scaling. MIT's Project NANDA found 95% of enterprise generative AI pilots delivered no measured profit-and-loss impact. That figure is financial outcome, not technical pilot failure. Capability can be purchased in one budget cycle. The capacity to absorb, decide, reinforce, and sustain it cannot.Workforce Strain Appears Before Finance Can Attribute Leadership CostDepression and anxiety cost employers roughly 12 billion working days and approximately $1 trillion a year worldwide (WHO/ILO). Global employee engagement fell from 23% to 20% between 2022 and 2025. A 2025 computational model prices burnout and disengagement at $5.04 million a year for a typical 1,000-person organization.Strategic Intent Breaks at the Mid-Level HandoffThe Kinetic Chain of Execution moves strategic intent from senior leadership through mid-level translation into frontline action. Manager engagement fell from 30% to 22% in two years, Gallup's largest single-year drop on record. Middle managers report burnout at 45%, the highest rate Gallup tracks. Without structured reinforcement in the flow of work, roughly 12 to 15% of participants sustain new behavior on the job (Brinkerhoff)."Most organizations are measuring deployment velocity when the constraint sits at decision velocity," said Jim Rembach, Executive Director of the Leadership Execution Institute. "Capability can be purchased in a single budget cycle. The capacity to absorb, decide, and reinforce that capability cannot. That gap is structural, and it is diagnosable."The report includes exhibits on the Kinetic Chain of Execution, the Cortisol Trap versus an Environment of Readiness, and the Decision Agility Gap. Read the full report at https://leadershipexecutioninstitute.org/research/the-momentum-metric-report/ Research Foundation• DOI 10.5281/zenodo.17425566• DOI 10.5281/zenodo.19897431• ORCID 0009-0004-6525-5634

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