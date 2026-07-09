Analysis: Marketplace plans to seek 14% median premium increase for 2027 

Health Insurance Marketplace insurers will propose a median premium increase of 14% for 2027, according to an analysis of preliminary rate filings published July 8 by the Peterson Center on Healthcare and KFF, marking a second consecutive year of double-digit premium growth. If these premium increases hold, the report notes that typical premiums on the Marketplaces will have increased by over one-third between 2025 and 2027. Factors cited for the increase include increased claims severity and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs, economic inflation, labor shortages, and federal policy changes, such as the 2025 expiration of the enhanced premium tax credits. Marketplace enrollment has decreased in 2026, and the report said insurers expect that to continue in 2027 as a result of the EPTCs expiring.

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