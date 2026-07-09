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Blog: Affordability Requires Looking at the Whole Healthcare System 

A blog by Ashley Thompson, AHA senior vice president of public policy analysis and development, explains why healthcare affordability is a system-wide challenge requiring shared responsibility. “Hospitals and health systems need to do their part by investing in new models of care, improving efficiency and reducing low-value services,” Thompson writes. “But meaningful progress will require action from all stakeholders, including commercial insurers, drug manufacturers, policymakers, employers and individuals.” READ MORE 

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Blog: Affordability Requires Looking at the Whole Healthcare System 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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