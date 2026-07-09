LifeSafer Expands to New South Wales, Bringing Advanced Alcohol Interlock Technology to Tackle Drink Driving

Global road safety technology leader LifeSafer® Alcohol Interlock is launching operations in New South Wales to reduce repeat drink-driving offences.

After extensive evaluation, LifeSafer Alcohol Interlock's impressive global footprint and proven technology made them the obvious partner for New South Wales.” — LifeSafer Australia Director, Cameron Stuart

NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As drink driving continues to account for 20 percent of fatal crashes across New South Wales, global road safety technology leader LifeSaferAlcohol Interlock is officially launching operations in the state, delivering proven alcohol interlock solutions designed to reduce repeat offences and save lives.The expansion marks a significant milestone for LifeSafer as it enters the Australian market, partnering with New South Wales’ mandatory interlock program to support drivers and strengthen road safety enforcement.“LifeSafer is deeply committed to improving road safety outcomes in New South Wales by delivering reliable, proven alcohol interlock technology that helps prevent impaired driving and ultimately saves lives,” Juvenio Palma, LifeSafer Director of International Market, said.Under NSW law, drivers convicted of mid-range, high-range, and other serious drink-driving offences are required to install an alcohol interlock device. LifeSafer Alcohol Interlock not only prevents a vehicle from starting if alcohol is detected but also includes integrated camera technology that captures an image during each breath test, ensuring program integrity and accountability.Drivers in the program must adhere to a strict zero alcohol limit. Those who fail to install an interlock face a minimum five-year licence disqualification, with driving while disqualified considered a serious offence With enforcement tightening and awareness growing, the introduction of LifeSafer Alcohol Interlock technology comes at a pivotal time. The company brings over 35 years of experience, operating in 11 countries and supporting over 150,000 program participants globally per year.“After extensive evaluation, LifeSafer Alcohol Interlock's impressive global footprint and proven technology made them the obvious partner for New South Wales. The combination of their 35 years of experience, our local knowledge, and our statewide service network positions us to make a real difference to road safety across the State,” LifeSafer Australia Director, Cameron Stuart said.LifeSafer Alcohol Interlock’s entry into NSW is backed by a strong operational footprint and customer-focused approach:• Statewide accessibility through 15 locations across New South Wales• Certified installer network trained to meet strict compliance and quality standards• Dedicated support designed to help participants successfully complete the programBy combining advanced monitoring technology with accessible support services, LifeSafer aims to play a key role in reducing alcohol-related crashes and helping drivers make safer choices.About LifeSaferWith more than 35 years of experience, LifeSafer is a global leader in alcohol monitoring and road safety technology. The company specializes in alcohol interlock devices designed to prevent individuals from starting a vehicle if alcohol is detected on their breath. LifeSafer has helped more than 2 million customers comply with court and licensing requirements while supporting safer roads. Known for its reliable, user-friendly technology and dedicated customer support, LifeSafer operates across the United States and is rapidly expanding its global presence to serve communities worldwide.For more information, visit LifeSafer AU

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