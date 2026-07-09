Hernando County Board of County Commissioners to Hold Fiscal Year 2026- 2027 Budget Meetings

(Brooksville, FL) – The Hernando County Board of County Commissioners will hold a series of budget meetings to determine Hernando County Government’s budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2026-2027, which covers the period of October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2027.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

Special Budget Meeting to set the maximum millage rate: Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 9:00am.

First Budget Public Hearing: Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 5:01pm.

Final Budget Public Hearing to adopt the FY 2026-2027 millage and budget: Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 5:01pm.

All meetings will be held at the Hernando County Courthouse, located at 20 N Main St, Brooksville, FL 34601, in the John Law Ayers Commission Chambers, Room 160. For more information about Hernando County Board of County Commissioners meetings, including meeting agendas, live meeting links, recordings, minutes, and meeting schedules, visit www.HernandoCounty.us/BOCC.

The FY 2026-2027 recommended budget may be viewed at www.HernandoCounty.us after the July 30, 2026 meeting. The final approved budget for FY 2026-2027 may be viewed online once it has been approved by the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners on September 22, 2026.

For questions, please contact

Hernando County Government Office of Management and Budget at (352) 754-4004.

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