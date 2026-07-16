Living Cities' New Capital + Culture Platform Explores How Houston Can Ensure Global Investment Creates Local Prosperity

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few American cities understand opportunity quite like Houston.

It is one of the nation's most diverse metropolitan areas and one of its most dynamic economies. Houston is home to global industries in energy, health care, aerospace, manufacturing, logistics, and international trade. Entrepreneurs continue to launch businesses. Companies continue to invest. People from around the world continue to build new lives here.

Now the world has come to Houston.

The FIFA World Cup brings international attention, visitors, investment, procurement opportunities, and economic activity to one of America's most globally connected cities.

The opportunity is undeniable.

Living Cities believes the more important question is what it will take to ensure that opportunity is broadly shared.

Major events often generate billions of dollars in economic activity. Contracts are awarded. Construction accelerates. Visitors fill hotels and restaurants.

Businesses experience increased demand. Yet economic activity alone does not guarantee economic opportunity.

Local businesses can struggle to access procurement opportunities. Entrepreneurs can remain disconnected from new markets. Residents can witness investment without gaining ownership. Communities can experience growth without building lasting wealth.

Through its Capital + Culture platform, Living Cities is exploring how Houston can transform its World Cup moment into long-term economic opportunity by expanding entrepreneurship, workforce participation, procurement access, neighborhood investment, ownership pathways, and community wealth creation.

"The World Cup presents an extraordinary opportunity for Houston," said Joe Scantlebury, President and CEO of Living Cities. "But the true measure of success will not simply be the amount of investment the city attracts. It will be whether more people have the opportunity to participate in that investment, build from it, and create lasting economic security because of it."

Houston offers one of America's most compelling places to examine that challenge.

Its economy has long been defined by innovation, resilience, and reinvention. Its diversity has become one of its greatest competitive advantages. Its small businesses, neighborhood commercial corridors, immigrant entrepreneurs, and workforce have helped fuel one of the country's most dynamic regional economies.

The World Cup creates an opportunity to strengthen those existing assets; not simply celebrate them.

Who receives contracts? Who gains customers? Who gains access to capital? Who expands a business? Who secures workforce opportunities? Who builds ownership? Who creates wealth that remains in Houston long after the final match has been played?

Those questions will determine whether the World Cup becomes a temporary economic event or a lasting economic legacy.

"Houston has never lacked opportunity," said Scantlebury. "The challenge—and the opportunity—is ensuring that the benefits of growth extend to the entrepreneurs, workers, neighborhoods, and communities that power this remarkable city every day."

Living Cities believes the success of the World Cup should be measured by more than attendance figures, tourism spending, hotel occupancy, or projected economic impact.

The more meaningful legacy may be whether local businesses secured new contracts. Whether entrepreneurs gained new markets. Whether workforce investments opened pathways to long-term careers. Whether neighborhood businesses became stronger. Whether communities built assets that continue generating opportunities long after the tournament concludes.

The visitors will leave. The matches will end. The headlines will move on.

And the most important question that will remain may not be how much investment arrived. It may be who had the opportunity to build from it.

ABOUT LIVING CITIES

Living Cities is an Action Engine for Equitable Cities—a member collaborative of leading philanthropic foundations and financial institutions committed to closing income and wealth gaps in the United States and building an economy that works for everyone.

For 35 years, Living Cities has collaboratively helped advance policy and systems changes nationwide, promoting profitable and inclusive wealth-building. Specifically, Living Cities addresses barriers to capital investment through knowledge sharing and collective action among its members, its partners, and an extensive network of city leaders around the country.

Learn more at https://livingcities.org/.

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