John Wayne Cancer Foundation Donates $60K to Camp for Young Cancer Fighters

In 1971, John Wayne's boat The Wild Goose served as the escort vessel for the Catalina Crossing outrigger canoe race from Newport Beach to Catalina Island.

The ocean adventure camp is for 24 young adult cancer fighters at Emerald Bay on Catalina Island — the same waters enjoyed by the Wayne family for decades.

We are gratified to provide this donation in the memory of our friend We Are Ocean Founder and Newport Beach native Jack Marshall Shimko. ” — Ethan Wayne

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When John Wayne and his family cruised the waters between Newport Beach and Catalina Island aboard The Wild Goose, they created memories and friendships that would last a lifetime. Catalina Island held a special place in Wayne’s heart, serving as a favorite destination for adventure with family and friends dating back to the 1920s.That connection was further strengthened in 1971 when The Wild Goose served as the escort vessel for the Catalina Crossing outrigger canoe race from Newport Beach to Catalina, with Newport Aquatic Center (NAC) Executive Director Billy Whitford serving as steersman for one of the competing outrigger crews and Ethan Wayne helping crew the support skiff alongside the race.Now, those historic ties come full circle. The John Wayne Cancer Foundation recently announced a $60,000 grant to the Newport Aquatic Center for the We Are Ocean camp. The five-day ocean adventure camp is for 24 young adult cancer fighters (some in active treatment, some in remission) on Catalina Island from Aug. 24-28. The camp will be located at Emerald Bay on Catalina Island—the same waters and coves enjoyed by the Wayne family for decades. The young adult cancer fighters will do various ocean activities including paddling various crafts like outrigger canoes, kayaks and paddleboards along with other activities like swimming, snorkeling, sailing, hiking and ocean education.The partnership is made even more meaningful through the legacy of Jack Marshall Shimko, who founded We Are Ocean and whose Paddle 2 Live event in 2011 raised funds for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation. With strong connections linking John Wayne, Newport Beach, Catalina Island, the outrigger paddling community, and the NAC, JWCF is proud to support a program that empowers young cancer fighters through adventure, friendship, healing, and the restorative power of the ocean. The donation is made even more impactful because of the unparallelled camp staff, which includes Olympic and world-class rowers and athletes, who ensure the campers have a great experience.“We are gratified to provide this donation in the memory of our friend We Are Ocean Founder and Newport Beach native Jack Marshall Shimko,” said Ethan Wayne. “Jack was a great believer in outdoor engagement to support those being treated for cancer and credited his oceanic adventures with prolonging his life during his own bout with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.”About the John Wayne Cancer FoundationThe mission of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation is to lead the fight against cancer with courage, strength, and grit. Through innovative research, education, awareness, and support programs, JWCF is helping to improve outcomes and save lives. JWCF has provided funding for cancer support programs across the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.