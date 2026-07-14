Behneh Joins National Artificial Intelligence Association to Advance AI-Powered Financial Intelligence

Joining NAIA strengthens Behneh's long-term strategy to build trusted AI-powered financial intelligence infrastructure for the next generation of global finance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Behneh, a financial technology group building AI-powered financial intelligence infrastructure for modern finance, today announced its membership in the National Artificial Intelligence Association (NAIA). The membership reinforces Behneh's long-term strategy of combining regulated payment infrastructure with proprietary AI-powered risk and liquidity intelligence to help financial institutions make better economic decisions.Joining NAIA, a leading organization dedicated to the responsible advancement and governance of artificial intelligence, marks another milestone in Behneh's strategic evolution. As the company expands its technology capabilities, participation in the broader AI ecosystem strengthens its commitment to responsible innovation, collaboration, and alignment with emerging global standards and regulatory expectations."Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how financial institutions assess risk, allocate capital, and make decisions," said JC Koh, Founder of Behneh. "Joining NAIA reflects our commitment to responsible innovation, continuous learning, and collaboration with the broader AI community. We believe the future of finance will not be defined solely by faster payments, but by better decisions. Our vision is to build intelligent financial infrastructure that helps institutions navigate increasing complexity with greater confidence, transparency, and resilience."Building the Next Generation of Financial Intelligence InfrastructureBehneh is executing a long-term strategy built upon three complementary pillars that together form an intelligent financial infrastructure ecosystem. While regulated payment infrastructure provides the trusted foundation for moving value globally, Behneh's proprietary intelligence platforms are designed to help financial institutions better understand risk, optimize liquidity, and improve economic decision-making.BEAM — Regulated Financial InfrastructureBEAM is Behneh's regulated financial infrastructure platform, providing the trusted foundation for domestic and cross-border financial transactions.Built upon Behneh's licensed payment infrastructure, BEAM enables businesses and financial institutions to move value securely and efficiently through compliant financial networks. The platform supports cross-border payments, multi-currency capabilities, foreign exchange, collections, treasury services, and enterprise payment workflows while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance, operational resilience, customer protection, and security.As Behneh expands internationally, BEAM is designed to operate across a growing network of regulated entities, creating a unified financial infrastructure platform that connects businesses to the global economy.ORBIT — AI Risk Intelligence ORBIT is Behneh's AI Risk Intelligence platform designed to help financial institutions, lenders, insurers, investors, and regulators move beyond conventional risk assessment.By transforming complex organizational and economic signals into explainable, natural-language intelligence, ORBIT helps institutions better understand evolving risks and supports more informed lending, underwriting, investment, onboarding, supervisory, and strategic decisions.Built to complement existing risk and compliance frameworks, ORBIT enhances decision-making by enabling institutions to assess risk with greater context, confidence, and clarity in an increasingly complex world.ASTRA — AI Liquidity Intelligence ASTRA is Behneh's AI Liquidity Intelligence platform designed to help financial institutions, payment providers, corporates, and market participants optimize liquidity allocation and capital utilization across increasingly interconnected financial ecosystems.By transforming complex liquidity and financial signals into actionable intelligence, ASTRA enables organizations to optimize treasury operations, improve cross-border settlement efficiency, enhance capital deployment, and support more informed liquidity management decisions.Built to complement existing treasury and financial infrastructure, ASTRA helps institutions strengthen liquidity resilience while improving the efficiency and flexibility of capital movement.Responsible Innovation Through Strong GovernanceAs Behneh expands its artificial intelligence capabilities, responsible governance remains central to its technology strategy.The company is developing its intelligence platforms using a compliance-by-design approach that combines technological innovation with sound governance, operational resilience, explainability, and regulatory alignment. Behneh believes that the long-term success of artificial intelligence in financial services depends not only on technological capability, but also on transparency, accountability, and trust.Membership in NAIA provides Behneh with opportunities to collaborate with technology leaders, researchers, policymakers, regulators, and industry participants, strengthening its ability to contribute to the responsible advancement of artificial intelligence within financial services while remaining aligned with evolving global standards.About BehnehBehneh is a Singapore-based financial technology group building AI-powered financial intelligence infrastructure for the global economy.By combining regulated payment infrastructure with proprietary AI Risk Intelligence and AI Liquidity Intelligence, Behneh helps financial institutions, businesses, investors, insurers, and regulators make better economic decisions in an increasingly complex world.Through its three strategic pillars—BEAM, ORBIT, and ASTRA—the company is developing technologies that move beyond transaction processing to support smarter risk assessment, capital allocation, and financial decision-making.Guided by its mission to advance financial inclusion, financial literacy, and financial resilience, Behneh is committed to building trusted financial infrastructure that enables more informed decisions and broader participation in the global economy.About the National Artificial Intelligence Association (NAIA)The National Artificial Intelligence Association (NAIA) is a U.S.-based business coalition and non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the responsible development and adoption of artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NAIA advocates for AI innovation, promotes industry collaboration, and provides a unified voice for AI enterprises in policy and regulatory discussions.

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