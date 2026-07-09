Discover nature this summer at MDC fishing spots in central Missouri

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COLUMBIA, Mo. – There is nothing better than a summer evening spent fishing. As the sun sets and fireflies emerge, anglers can experience one of the most serene moments in nature, hopefully a moment only interrupted by a tug on their fishing line.

This summer, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages the public to set aside time to fish. There are ample public lands that offer fishing opportunities around the state, and in central Missouri, local staff have shared a few of their favorite fishing locations.

Lake of the Ozarks

MDC has multiple fishing accesses at the Lake of the Ozarks that are open for public use, but one of the most popular is the fishing dock at Gravois Mills Access. The area offers scenic views of the lake and has a paved path from the parking area to the ADA, covered fishing dock. Learn more about this location at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ocC.

Binder Community Lake in Jefferson City

Popular for sunfish, catfish, crappie, and black bass, this location offers a more urban fishing experience. In addition to casting from the bank, anglers may fish from their boats or the ADA accessible fishing pier. Learn more at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ocF.

Marshall Diggs Conservation Area in Montgomery and Audrain Counties

With over 20 acres of fishable waters, this location draws anglers year-round. The area’s two lakes are stocked with largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, and channel catfish. Learn more at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ocv.

For those who are new to the sport, MDC’s Rod-and Reel Loaner program can be a great starting point for borrowing the gear needed to cast your line. Learn more about this program, including locations near you, at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZVc.

For information on fishing permits, regulations and more, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ni.

Find more fishing opportunities on conservation areas at Find Places To Go | Missouri Department of Conservation.