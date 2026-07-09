Royal Groups Realty Expands Cash Home Buying Services Across Texas and Georgia

Royal Groups Realty — Cash Home Buyers in Texas and Georgia

Atlanta-based cash home buyer now serves 70 counties across two states, offering fair cash offers within 24 hours with no fees or commissions.

We work with homeowners in all kinds of difficult situations and make the process as simple and transparent as possible. No fees, no repairs, no runaround.” — Luca Rebuffi, Founder, Royal Groups Realty

ATLANTA, GA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Groups Realty, an Atlanta-based cash home buying company founded by Luca Rebuffi, has expanded its real estate investment services to cover all of Texas and Georgia, now operating across 70 counties in both states. The company specializes in purchasing residential properties directly from homeowners for cash, eliminating the need for repairs, agent commissions, or lengthy closing timelines.

Since its founding in 2020, Royal Groups Realty has completed more than 250 transactions across both states, working with homeowners facing a wide range of situations including foreclosure, probate, divorce, inherited properties, fire damage, code violations, delinquent property taxes, and landlord burnout. The company's model allows sellers to receive a fair cash offer within 24 hours and close in as little as seven days, with all closing costs covered by Royal Groups Realty.

"Got a house you need someone to buy? Call me — I'm your guy," said Luca Rebuffi, founder of Royal Groups Realty. "We work with homeowners in all kinds of difficult situations and make the process as simple and transparent as possible. No fees, no repairs, no runaround."

In Texas, Royal Groups Realty serves major metropolitan areas including Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, along with 35 counties spanning the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Greater Houston, and central Texas. In Georgia, the company serves the greater Atlanta metropolitan area and surrounding counties including Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, Cherokee, Forsyth, Barrow, and 27 additional counties across the state.

The company has earned 20 five-star reviews on Google from homeowners across both states, with clients citing responsive communication, transparent offers, and smooth closings as standout qualities.

Royal Groups Realty operates as a direct cash buyer, meaning homeowners deal directly with the end buyer rather than a wholesaler or middleman. Properties are purchased as-is in any condition, and sellers are not required to make repairs, clean out belongings, or stage the home prior to closing.

More information is available at royalgroupsrealty.com or by calling 469-665-8481.

About Royal Groups Realty:

Royal Groups Realty is a cash home buying company founded in 2020 by Luca Rebuffi. The company purchases residential properties directly from homeowners across all of Texas and Georgia with no fees, no commissions, and no repairs required. With 250+ closings and 20 five-star Google reviews, Royal Groups Realty offers homeowners a fast, transparent alternative to the traditional real estate market.

Sell My House Fast in Texas & Georgia | Royal Groups Realty

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