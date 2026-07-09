Cool Braces Orthodontics Launches 25-Year Smile Guarantee in Oak Lawn and Berwyn

Dr. Analia Tahir (left) and Dr. Ejaz Tahir, the father-daughter orthodontists behind Cool Braces Orthodontics in Oak Lawn and Berwyn, Illinois. Dr. Ejaz Tahir, who founded the practice in 1995, is adjunct faculty at the University of Illinois Chicago Depa The Cool Braces Orthodontics office at 9501 S Central Ave in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where Dr. Ejaz Tahir founded the practice in 1995. The practice's second office is in Berwyn. The Cool Braces Orthodontics logo. The practice has served Chicagoland families since 1995 from offices in Oak Lawn and Berwyn, Illinois.

Father-daughter orthodontic practice introduces long-term smile support for qualifying Chicago-area patients beginning treatment on or after July 1, 2026.

We have cared for this community for more than 30 years, long enough that we now treat the children of some of our first patients. The Smile Guarantee is one way we stand behind that work” — Dr. Ejaz Tahir, Founder of Cool Braces Orthodontics

OAK LAWN, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cool Braces Orthodontics, a father-daughter orthodontic practice serving Oak Lawn, Berwyn, and the greater Chicago area for more than 30 years, has launched the Cool Braces Smile Guarantee, a 25-year smile support program for qualifying patients who complete comprehensive orthodontic treatment at the practice.

The program applies to patients who begin treatment on or after July 1, 2026, and is designed to give families a defined path back to care if teeth shift after treatment.

Cool Braces is led by two generations of UIC-trained orthodontists. Founder Dr. Ejaz Tahir has practiced orthodontics for more than three decades and serves as adjunct faculty at the University of Illinois Chicago Department of Orthodontics. He practices alongside his daughter, Dr. Analia Tahir, known to patients as Dr. Lia, an American Board of Orthodontics-certified orthodontist who trained at UIC and joined the practice to continue the family's work in the same communities.

The Smile Guarantee reflects the practice's long-term approach to orthodontic care. Orthodontic treatment does not always end when braces or aligners come off. Because teeth can continue to shift over time, the Cool Braces Smile Guarantee was created to give qualifying patients a clear, practical answer if tooth movement occurs after treatment.

Under the program, qualifying patients may receive:

- Discounted re-treatment if teeth shift after completed treatment

- Free bracket placement and removal if braces are needed again

- Discounted replacement retainers

- Priority scheduling at the Oak Lawn or Berwyn office

To qualify, patients must have started treatment on or after July 1, 2026, completed full comprehensive treatment at Cool Braces, kept scheduled adjustment appointments, worn retainers as recommended, attended annual retainer checks, and maintained an account in good standing.

Exact pricing, treatment recommendations, and eligibility are determined during the consultation or follow-up evaluation. The program is intended to support patients who complete treatment and continue with recommended retainer care, not to replace the need for retention or ongoing follow-up.

"Orthodontic treatment should not feel like it ends the day the braces come off," said Dr. Ejaz Tahir, founder of Cool Braces Orthodontics. "We have cared for this community for more than 30 years, long enough that we now treat the children of some of our first patients. The Smile Guarantee is one way we stand behind that work for the long term."

"Patients invest years into their smile," said Dr. Lia Tahir. "Our job is to help them protect the result they worked hard for, not only celebrate it on the day treatment ends. Retainers and follow-up care matter, and this program gives patients a clear path if their teeth shift in the future."

The program is also rooted in the continuity of the practice itself. Dr. Tahir founded the Oak Lawn practice in 1995 and later expanded to Berwyn. Today, Cool Braces has straightened more than 25,000 smiles and serves many second-generation families. Parents who once wore braces at Cool Braces now bring their own children to the same practice for care.

Cool Braces provides braces in Oak Lawn and Berwyn, including traditional metal braces, premium metal braces, clear braces, and same-day braces for qualifying patients, along with Invisalign for appropriate cases. The doctors often recommend braces when a patient may benefit from greater control for complex movements such as bite correction, severe crowding, or rotations. Both offices treat children, teens, and adults, from early orthodontic evaluations and Phase 1 treatment through comprehensive braces, Invisalign, and retainers.

Families searching for an orthodontist in Oak Lawn or an orthodontist in Berwyn can schedule a free consultation to learn more about treatment options and the Smile Guarantee. Cool Braces serves patients from Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Cicero, Burbank, Evergreen Park, Oak Park, Forest Park, Riverside, Brookfield, and surrounding Chicago-area communities.

Smile Guarantee benefits, eligibility, and pricing reflect the program at the time of publication and may change. Patients should confirm current terms with Cool Braces at their consultation or follow-up visit. The Smile Guarantee is a commitment to provide the services described above for qualifying patients if teeth shift after treatment; it is not a guarantee of clinical results, which vary by patient.

More information about the Cool Braces Smile Guarantee and consultation scheduling is available at https://coolbraces.com/smile-guarantee or by calling Cool Braces Orthodontics at (708) 636-9000.

About Cool Braces Orthodontics

Cool Braces Orthodontics is a father-daughter orthodontic practice serving Oak Lawn, Berwyn, and the greater Chicago area. Founded by Dr. Ejaz Tahir in 1995, the practice has straightened more than 25,000 smiles over more than 30 years and today treats two generations of many local families. Dr. Tahir, adjunct faculty at the University of Illinois Chicago Department of Orthodontics, practices alongside his daughter, Dr. Analia Tahir, an American Board of Orthodontics-certified orthodontist. Cool Braces offers braces, clear braces, Invisalign, retainers, and early orthodontic treatment for children, teens, and adults, with care in English and Spanish. Its offices are located at 9501 S Central Ave, 2nd Floor, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 and 2140 Wesley Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402.

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