USAMMC-K transitions leadership with focus on continuity, advancing medical readiness

CAMP CARROLL, Republic of Korea– The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea welcomed new leadership on July 1, as Lt. Col. Ashley M. Fair assumed command from Lt. Col. Nathan T. Wagner at Camp Carroll.

Col. Deon Maxwell, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, presided over the event, which featured the traditional passing of the unit colors to signify the transfer of authority and responsibility, ensuring the unit is never without senior leadership.

“The passing of the unit colors is a physical representation of the continuity of command,” Maxwell said, also praising USAMMC-K’s critical mission as the “linchpin of medical logistics on the peninsula.”

As a direct reporting unit to AMLC, the Army’s Class VIII medical materiel command, USAMMC-K is responsible for the procurement, storage, distribution and maintenance of medical equipment and supply for all U.S. Forces Korea components.

During the change of command ceremony, Maxwell recognized Wagner’s efforts to modernize the unit’s supply chain systems and navigate global logistics challenges during his tenure. Wagner is slated to transition to AMLC headquarters, where he will serve as the next chief of staff.

“It has truly been my honor to lead and be a part of this organization,” Wagner said in his farewell address. “This is a special place, mission and community that I will miss.”

In welcoming Fair, Maxwell noted her reputation and deep expertise in medical logistics as vital assets for leading the forward-deployed unit.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to stand before you as your commander,” Fair said. “This transition is not about me; it is about the continuity of our mission and the excellence you deliver every single day.”

Fair, a decorated officer whose awards include the Bronze Star Medal, most recently served as the chief of Army staff for Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. She holds a master's degree in transportation and logistics from American Military University, and her operational background includes a deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

USAMMC-K’s lineage dates back to the activation of the 6th Medical Supply Depot in 1942, which deployed to the peninsula during the Korean War. Today, the unit continues that legacy by serving as the theater lead agent for medical materiel for USFK, providing direct medical materiel support, equipment maintenance and optical fabrication to sustain the joint and allied forces in the region.

AMLC is a major subordinate command to U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command.