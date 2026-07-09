G6 IT Launches Redesigned Website as an Executive Technology Consulting Partner for Midwest Businesses

This is what a technology partner in the room looks like. G6 IT founder and CEO Blake King leads the hands-on approach their fully U.S.-based team uses to solve complex issues.

New site at g6it.com elevates client services for U.S. Small Business Administration-defined small businesses, mid-market employers and government agencies.

The C-Suite faces more pressure than ever. Midwest IT businesses need a partner like G6 in the room when decisions are made, so our new site guides them on AI best practices.” — Blake King, G6 CEO and Founder

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- G6 IT, a technology consulting and managed IT firm serving regulated industries and growing businesses, is launching a redesigned website at G6IT.com . The brand's evolution includes its expansion into executive-level technology consulting for organizations across the Midwest.The refreshed site reorganizes G6 IT's services around how organizational leadership makes decisions. New navigation surfaces dedicated pages for AI strategy and governance; AI policy implementation and workflow automation; fractional chief information officer and security officer advisory; governance, risk, and compliance management; and Microsoft 365 and Azure strategy. Industry pages spotlight the firm's work with government agencies, construction, industrial and legal organizations; sectors where executive-level technology consulting has become a board-level priority.“The C-Suite faces more pressure than ever. Midwest IT businesses need a partner like G6 in the room when decisions are made, so our new site guides them on AI best practices,” said Blake King, CEO and co-founder of G6 IT. ”Whether it’s a small business standing up its first compliance program or a mid-market employer deciding how to govern AI across the company, these are executive decisions with technology at the center." We've built G6 to operate at that level of leadership and expertise.”King brings more than 20 years of IT leadership across Fortune 100, 500 and 1000 organizations in defense, aerospace, energy and healthcare. He has served as senior director of IT infrastructure and operations for a $2 billion defense and aerospace firm and as a senior advisor to a Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration contractor. As the founder of G6, King is available for panels and interviews on AI governance, CMMC readiness and the executive cost of underinvested cybersecurity programs.

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