USAG Wiesbaden Celebrates America's 250th Birthday with Independence Week

CLAY KASERNE, Germany— U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden celebrated the nation's 250th birthday with a week-long series of events from June 27 to July 5, 2026. The America 250 Independence Week brought together Soldiers, families, and the local German community for a series of commemorations, competitions, and celebrations of the enduring German-American partnership.

Honoring a Fallen Hero: The Riley Fitness Center

The independence week kicked off June 27 with the renaming of the fitness center on Clay Kaserne to "Master Sergeant Michael B. Riley Fitness Center,"honoring a fallen U.S. Army Green Beret who gave his life in service to the nation. The renaming ceremony was combined with a memorial run and the annual community "Hero" workout. The full article is here: https://www.army.mil/article/293556 Independence Games: Units Compete Across Categories From June 29 to July 2, units across the garrison put their skills and teamwork to the test during Sports Week. Service members competed in a variety of categories, including soccer, basketball, flag football, softball, and golf; fostering camaraderie and healthy competition throughout the installation.

German-American Friendship Festival Opens on Hainerberg

On July 1, the garrison officially opened the German-American Friendship Festival on Hainerberg with the annual keg tapping.Gen. Christopher Donahue, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commander, received the honor of tapping the keg. He was joined on stage by Garrison CommanderCol. Ringo Midles, Lord MayorGert-Uwe Mende, and other distinguished guests.

"This Friendship Fest is our Garrison's annual opportunity to open our gates and offer some American hospitality to our German neighbors and friends," said Midles. "This year is even more special because it coincides with the 250th birthday of the United States."

Lord Mayor Mende echoed the sentiment of partnership saying, "I am very glad that this festival has a permanent place in Wiesbaden's calendar of events."

He added that the festival provided an opportunity to express the solidarity and friendship between Germany and the United States.

The festival ran through July 5, welcoming German guests to the Wiesbaden U.S. residential area on Hainerberg. Featuring more than 90 attractions, including rides, games, entertainment, German and American food specialties, a beer garden and drinks with live bands each day.

During the five-day fest 66,000 festgoers attended the event, celebrating the German American friendship. The German-American partnership was also on full display in the joint effort between the garrison's Directorate of Emergency Services and German police officers from the city of Wiesbaden, who worked side by side to keep the festival area safe throughout the celebrations.

250 Post Run

On July 2, Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Commanding General of the Multi-Domain Command-Europe under U.S. Army Europe and Africa, led the 1,776-mile long post run, Members of the Landeskommando joined the run in a display of allied partnership.

Carpenter reminded participants of the Army's foundational role in the nation's history. “You have to remember that we wouldn't be celebrating a 250th birthday if it wasn't for the United States Army," Carpenter said. "As many of you know, […] the Continental Army was established about a year and two weeks before we signed our own Declaration of Independence. So, without our Army, we wouldn't be celebrating 250 years today."

Carpenter also reflected on the bond between the U.S. Army and its German hosts. "We're sitting in the Hessen State in Germany," he said. "82 years ago, the United States and Germany were at war. And today, we're here because the relationship between the German community and the United States Army specifically is so strong. It role models the type of relationship that we want to have all around the world."

Clash on Clay: Boxing Returns to Wiesbaden

On July 3, the garrison hostedClash on Clay, its first boxing event in more than a decade, drawing more than 800 spectators and showcasing the strength and readiness of 48 boxers.

"It was important to bring boxing back to tie two things together: people and readiness,” said USAG Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Andre Brown.

Held at the newly renamed Michael B. Riley Fitness Center, the main event featured 28 contestants from multiple service branches and garrisons across Germany, competing in weight classes ranging from flyweight to super heavyweight.

The event highlighted the unity of the garrison units. "It brings together everybody on the installation. We have Army, Navy, Air Force, foreign militaries, NATO — all represented," said U.S. Navy Lt. Jessica Velez, one of the female boxers who competed. "This gives us an opportunity to get together on a weekday and showcase the very best of our units."

Kevin Ringgold, Wiesbaden's Morale, Welfare and Recreation Sports and Fitness director, praised the spirit of the competition.

“There's no anger, there's no bitterness. They get in there, they do their craft, and then at the end, they give each other a little hug," Ringgold said of the competitors. "That's the greatest thing you could see in a Soldier when they're competing: true competition and then that brotherly Soldier love at the end of the event."

For competitors, the event offered both a physical challenge and a mental outlet.

"Having a military-sponsored event where I can go out and test my limits and fight, it does wonders for my mental fortitude," said heavyweight boxer David Droddy of Naval Special Warfare Group 2, based in Baumholder. "It's probably one of the most fun things I've done in Germany since I've been out here."

Heavyweight boxer Brendon Reeves, with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment from Hohenfels, connected the sport to the demands of Army life.

"We're developing some of the toughest warriors," Reeves said. "If they have the heart to fight and the courage to get in the ring, I'll trust them to go into any situation, to tackle any mission."

July 4th: Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

The week-long celebration wrapped up on July 4 with a full Independence Day celebration on the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center Grounds in conjunction with the German American Friendship fest. The birthday bash featured live music, a classic car show, free food, giveaways, family-friendly activities, merchandise sales, and more.

The celebration concluded with grand finale fireworks launched from the German-American Friendship Fest on Lower Hainerberg to honor America's 250th birthday.

A Team Effort

None of this would have been possible without the unified workforce across U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and the close collaboration between the garrison's units and its German partners.

From honoring a fallen hero to celebrating alongside German neighbors, America 250 Independence Week reflected the strength, readiness, and enduring partnerships that define the U.S. Army community in Europe. Thank you to everyone who helped make it a success!