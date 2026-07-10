Harvard Eye Associates Now Offering Epioxa Corneal Cross-linking Therapy for Patients with Keratoconus

Epioxa helps preserve vision by stabilizing the cornea and slowing or halting keratoconus

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvard Eye Associates is proud to announce the availability of Epioxa HD / Epioxa ("Epioxa"), the first and only FDA-approved epithelium-on, oxygen-enriched corneal crosslinking therapy for the treatment of keratoconus (KC).¹ Epioxa treatment is noninvasive because it does not remove the outer layer of the cornea, called the epithelium.

Keratoconus is a rarely diagnosed but sight-threatening eye disease that affects young people in the prime of life. It is often first noticed in adolescence, with most of the damage to the cornea occurring between the ages of 10-30,² but the disease is lifelong. If left untreated, 1 out of 5 patients with KC will require a corneal transplant.³⁻⁶

Corneal cross-linking can stop KC from getting worse. In the past, undergoing this sight-saving treatment often meant dealing with pain or discomfort, blurry vision, and a long period of healing associated with the removal of the epithelium. "By leaving the outer layer of the cornea intact, Epioxa can improve patient comfort, streamline the treatment, and enable a faster recovery time," said John A. Hovanesian, MD. "With this advanced new therapy, we can potentially treat both eyes within a short period of time and halt progression so that our patients can focus on what's important—living their lives fully."

Developed by Glaukos, Epioxa ensures that bioactivated drops and UV light penetrate the protective outer layer of the cornea. The safety of Epioxa treatment and its effectiveness in halting KC were proven in two clinical trials.¹ During these studies, a key indicator of corneal structural stability worsened in untreated patients, while it improved in the Epioxa-treated patients.¹ The treatment effect was nearly double in young patients aged 13-28.

"Harvard Eye Associates is dedicated to providing our patients with the most advanced treatment options available," said John A. Hovanesian, MD. "Epioxa represents a significant development in how we can proactively address KC to protect our patients' vision, and we are proud to be among the first practices to make this therapy available." Patient assistance support programs, a co-pay assistance program to reduce financial barriers for eligible patients, and a patient assistance program for the uninsured are available.

The most common side effect of Epioxa is eye redness. Other potential side effects include eye irritation, dry eye, light sensitivity, eyelid swelling, increased tearing, and others.

Sources:

1. EPIOXA HD and EPIOXA Prescribing Information.

2. Ferdi AC, et al. Ophthalmology. 2019;126:935-945.

3. Deshmukh R, et al. Front Med (Lausanne). 2023;10:1212314. Published 2023 Jun 20.

4. McGhee CN, et al. Cornea. 2015;34(suppl 10):S16-S23.

5. McGhee CN. Clin Exp Ophthalmol. 2009;37(2):160-176.

6. Rabinowitz YS. Surv Ophthalmol. 1998;42(4):297-319.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

EPIOXA HD (riboflavin 5'-phosphate ophthalmic solution) 0.239% and EPIOXA (riboflavin 5'-phosphate ophthalmic solution) 0.177% are photoenhancers indicated for use in epithelium-on corneal collagen cross-linking for the treatment of keratoconus in adults and pediatric patients aged 13 years and older, in conjunction with the O2n System and the Boost Goggles.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications

EPIOXA HD and EPIOXA are contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to benzalkonium chloride (BAC) or any ingredients in EPIOXA HD and EPIOXA. Epithelium-on corneal collagen cross-linking is contraindicated in aphakic and pseudophakic patients without a UV-blocking intraocular lens.

Warnings and Precautions

Corneal collagen cross-linking should be used with caution in patients with a history of herpetic keratitis due to the potential for reactivation of herpes keratitis.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reaction was conjunctival hyperaemia (31%). Other adverse reactions, occurring in 5% to 25% of eyes included: corneal opacity (haze), photophobia, punctate keratitis, eye pain, eye irritation, increased lacrimation, corneal epithelium defect, eyelid oedema, corneal striae, visual acuity reduced, dry eye, and anterior chamber flare.

Dosage and Administration

EPIOXA HD and EPIOXA are for topical ophthalmic use. NOT for injection or intraocular use. EPIOXA HD and EPIOXA are supplied in single-dose syringes. Discard opened syringes after use. EPIOXA HD and EPIOXA are for use with the O2n System and Boost Goggles only. Refer to the O2n System Operator's Manual and Boost Goggles User Guide for device instructions.

Please see full Prescribing Information for EPIOXA HD and EPIOXA at www.Epioxa.com.

You are encouraged to report all side effects to the FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also call Glaukos at 1-888-404-1644.

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