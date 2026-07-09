State Department Of Transportation To Host Public Open House Featuring Proposed Improvements To The Rhinecliff Train Station

The New York State Department of Transportation, in partnership with Amtrak, today announced a public open house, which will be held on Thursday, July 30, to present proposed improvements to the Rhinecliff Station in the Hamlet of Rhinecliff, Dutchess County. The proposed project will improve service reliability, prepare the station for future growth of the Empire Corridor, and deliver a station that is fully accessible for people with disabilities.

The open house will be held on Thursday, July 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Morton Memorial Library, 82 Kelly Street, Rhinecliff.

Community feedback is a vital part of the design process. Those attending the open house can view conceptual illustrations and speak directly with NYSDOT and Amtrak staff, who will be available throughout the session to answer questions and gather input from residents and commuters.

Proposed measures include a new 1,000-foot long, high-level platform to permit easier on and off-loading; a new pedestrian crossover bridge; station building rehabilitation; and site-wide ADA accessible improvements.

For further information or to request a sign language interpreter, please call (518) 457-9979 or email R01-DPC@dot.ny.gov.

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

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