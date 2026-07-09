Permutive Appoints Data and Ad Tech Executive Genevieve Juillard to Board of Directors

Former Experian Marketing Services President will advise as company innovates advertising data collaboration and activation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Permutive , the leading data and technology collaboration platform for publishers and advertisers, has appointed Genevieve Juillard to its board of directors. Juillard, the former President of Experian’s Marketing Services division, is an experienced advertising technology and marketing data executive, board member and investor.As a board member, she will provide a macro industry point-of-view on the overarching data strategy and architecture within agencies and brands, advising Permutive leadership on the impactful role its leading supply-side data and technology can play in supporting the buy side’s short- and long-term goals.“The advertising industry is at an inflection point, where advertisers and agencies have to make major decisions about data activation and collaboration and the partners they work with,” said Juillard. “Permutive has both technology required to help advertisers and the independence the buy side requires. Those factors, along with an unmatched volume of supply-side data, places the company in a unique position to serve advertisers and holding companies in this new agentic era.”Juillard brings more than two decades of experience leading advertising technology and data companies. Most recently, she served as CEO of IDG, which included International Data Company (IDC) and Foundry. In that role she oversaw IDG’s recapitalization and rebranding to IDC. Prior to that, she spent more than 15 years at Experian, serving as President of its Marketing Services Division.Juillard has been an investor in ad tech and played a key role in several major ad industry transactions. As an executive, she oversaw IDG’s sale of Foundry to Regent, a global private equity firm, and was pivotal in Experian’s acquisition of TapAd. As a board member of Innovid, she aided in that company's sale to MediaOcean.This board appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the digital ad industry. With the movement toward agentic AI tools and the recent acquisition of LiveRamp by Publicis, agencies and holding companies are exploring their options for independent data activation and collaboration partners.As the leading DMP among premium publishers, Permutive today has the most supply-side signal in market and the world's largest independent consumer segmentation, with more than 200,000 segments. This rich supply-side data powers Permutive’s premium programmatic offering which delivers three times the addressability which improves both advertiser outcomes and publisher monetization.“Genevieve brings a wealth of knowledge about how advertisers use data, but beyond that, she also brings an incredible level of excitement about data-based businesses," said Joe Root, CEO and co-founder, Permutive. “Recent M&A activity has pushed the ad industry toward an evolutionary moment. Genevieve brings a unique perspective to our board, as she’s spent years building data companies and defining the products advertisers need. We are thrilled to have her on board as we navigate this moment and accelerate our growth.”Juillard’s appointment comes on the heels of another recent board appointee, Eileen Kiernan, the former Global Chief Executive Officer of IPG MediaBrands. Together, the two advertising experts give Permutive a depth of knowledge into what holding companies need to activate data, as well as how to scale a business to meet these needs.About PermutivePermutive is an audience platform built on edge computing that enables publishers and advertisers to reach 100% of their audience in a privacy-first way. Permutive’s technology allows for the processing of user data in real-time, helping the world’s leading programmatic buyers and sellers maximize addressability without sacrificing user privacy.

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