Passing Lincoln Weaves a Powerful Story of Faith, Hope, and the Ripple Effect of Compassion

Passing Lincoln by Michael S. Rogers

Michael S. Rogers presents an uplifting Christian novel exploring how one act of faith can transform lives through grace, redemption, and unexpected connections

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael S. Rogers introduces Passing Lincoln, an inspiring work of Christian fiction that offers a contemporary reflection on faith, generosity, and God's ability to work through ordinary moments. Set in the community of Beulah, Indiana, the novel follows Dolores, a devoted great-grandmother whose heartfelt prayer and humble offering begin an unexpected journey that reaches far beyond what she could have imagined. Inspired by the biblical account of the widow's offering, the story presents a moving exploration of hope, trust, and divine purpose.

At the center of Passing Lincoln is a simple five-dollar bill carrying a handwritten message of faith that embarks on an extraordinary journey through the hands of strangers. As it moves from wallet to purse, dumpster to pocket, the gift quietly influences lives before eventually returning to the young man who first rejected it. Through interconnected characters and meaningful encounters, Michael S. Rogers crafts a compelling narrative that illustrates how seemingly insignificant acts of kindness can produce lasting spiritual impact.

The inspiration behind the novel is drawn from the biblical passage found in Mark 12, where the widow's small offering demonstrates profound faith and wholehearted trust in God. Building upon this timeless message, Michael S. Rogers imagines how a single gift offered with sincere prayer might influence an entire community. His story encourages readers to consider that faithfulness is often measured not by the size of a gift but by the willingness to place it in God's hands.

Beyond its engaging storyline, Passing Lincoln explores themes of redemption, forgiveness, generosity, and the unseen ways lives become connected through faith. The novel reminds readers that hope can emerge in unexpected places and that even moments of disappointment may become part of a greater purpose. Through heartfelt storytelling, it presents an encouraging message about trusting God's timing while believing that no sincere act of compassion is ever wasted.

Passing Lincoln will resonate with readers who enjoy inspirational fiction rooted in Christian values and emotionally rich storytelling. Book clubs, church groups, and individuals seeking uplifting narratives about faith, family, and second chances will appreciate its relatable characters and meaningful message. The novel offers a thoughtful reading experience that encourages reflection on the enduring power of prayer, generosity, and everyday acts of obedience.

Michael S. Rogers is committed to writing stories that combine engaging fiction with enduring spiritual themes. Through Passing Lincoln, he presents a heartfelt narrative that encourages readers to recognize how God can use ordinary people and simple acts of faith to accomplish extraordinary purposes. His work reflects a passion for storytelling that inspires hope, strengthens faith, and reminds readers that every act of kindness has the potential to change a life.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/06UGC9e1

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