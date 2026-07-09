Buck: Communities in Senate District 21 receive nearly $5.3 million in road-funding grants

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (July 9, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 21 will receive nearly $5.3 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Jim Buck (R-Kokomo).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

In Senate District 21, the following communities received grants:

Elwood received $941,781.72;

Hamilton County received $1 million;

Kokomo received $759,440.88;

Tipton County received $1 million; and

Westfield received $911,189.50.

"It is wonderful to see communities in Senate District 21 take advantage of the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program to help fund our local infrastructure," Buck said. "It is so important to have safe and reliable transportation networks for Hoosiers and for those who travel through our state, and I look forward to the quality-of-life improvements we will see in our community as a result of this funding."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

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which includes Tipton County and portions of Hamilton and Howard counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.





Contact: Samantha Deese, Press Secretary

Samantha.Deese@iga.in.gov

317-234-9133