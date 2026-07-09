ShopAppliances Announces Continued Growth and Expansion with New 90,000-Sq.-Ft. Warehouse in Essex County, New Jersey

Expanded warehouse capacity strengthens ShopAppliances’ commitment to customers, brand partners, logistics, delivery execution, & long-term marketplace growth.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShopAppliances, a fast-growing national appliance retailer and e-commerce platform, today announced the continued expansion of its operations with the addition of a new 90,000-square-foot warehouse facility in Essex County, New Jersey.The new warehouse marks another major step in ShopAppliances’ long-term growth strategy and reflects the company’s continued investment in infrastructure, logistics, customer service, and brand partner support. The expansion is designed to strengthen inventory capacity, improve fulfillment speed, enhance delivery coordination, and support the company’s rapidly growing customer base across key markets.“At ShopAppliances, our growth is not built on shortcuts or short-term pricing tactics,” said Joey Fouerti, Chief Marketing Manager. “We are building a real infrastructure-driven business — one that supports our customers, protects our brand partners, and adds true value to the marketplace before, during, and after every sale.”Over the past year, ShopAppliances has made significant investments in its website, customer experience, digital marketing, sales organization, logistics network, delivery capabilities, warehousing, and post-sale support. The company continues to focus on building a scalable platform that serves homeowners, builders, designers, developers, property managers, and trade professionals with a more complete and reliable appliance buying experience.The new Essex County warehouse will allow ShopAppliances to better support:• Increased inventory capacity for leading appliance brands• Faster regional fulfillment and delivery coordination• Improved customer service and order accuracy• Stronger support for builders, developers, and trade accounts• Expanded logistics and last-mile delivery capabilities• Better inventory planning and brand partner execution• Continued growth across the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and broader Northeast marketsShopAppliances’ expansion comes at a time when customers increasingly expect more than just competitive pricing. They expect product knowledge, availability, reliable delivery, responsive communication, and service after the sale. The company’s investment in additional warehouse space is intended to directly support those expectations.“We believe the future of appliance retail belongs to companies that can combine technology, logistics, product expertise, and customer service into one seamless experience,” said Joey Fouerti, Chief Marketing Manager. “Our commitment is to continue building the systems, people, and facilities needed to serve the market at the highest level.”ShopAppliances has positioned itself as a value-added partner in the appliance marketplace by focusing on infrastructure, brand representation, customer education, fulfillment execution, and long-term relationships. The company’s model is built to support brands properly, serve customers professionally, and help create a stronger, cleaner, and more reliable marketplace.The addition of the 90,000-square-foot warehouse in Essex County reinforces ShopAppliances’ belief in the future of the business and its commitment to continued investment in growth.“This expansion is not just about more space,” said Joey Fouerti, Chief Marketing Manager. “It is about confidence in our team, confidence in our customers, confidence in our brand partners, and confidence in the future of ShopAppliances.”About ShopAppliancesShopAppliances is a national appliance retailer and e-commerce platform focused on delivering a better appliance buying experience through product selection, customer support, logistics, delivery coordination, and long-term brand partnerships. The company serves homeowners, builders, designers, developers, trade professionals, and property operators with a focus on value, reliability, service, and execution.For more information, visit ShopAppliances.com Media Contact:ShopAppliancesWebsite: ShopAppliances.com

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