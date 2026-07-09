Opus Virtual Offices Introduces the Office in Your Pocket Concept for Modern Entrepreneurs

With a smartphone and an Opus Virtual Offices plan, entrepreneurs can run a fully professional business from anywhere in the world for just $99 a month.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opus Virtual Offices , a leading provider of virtual office solutions , is redefining what it means to run a professional business in 2026 with its Office in Your Pocket concept. For entrepreneurs and small business owners who work remotely, travel frequently, or simply refuse to be tied to a desk, Opus delivers everything a traditional office provides without the lease, the overhead, or the commute.The idea is simple. If you have your phone, you have your office. Opus Virtual Offices gives clients a prestigious commercial business address, a live receptionist answering calls in their company name Monday through Friday, a dedicated business phone and fax number, professional mail and package handling, and voicemail delivered straight to their email inbox, all for $99 a month with no long-term contract and no hidden fees."The modern entrepreneur doesn't need four concrete walls to run a serious business," said Yori Galel, CEO of Opus Virtual Offices. "They need a professional presence that travels with them. That's exactly what Opus provides, your office, in your pocket, wherever you are."Opus Virtual Offices serves clients across industries including legal, real estate, ecommerce, consulting, and the service trades. With 650-plus locations nationwide, clients can establish a professional presence in any major U.S. city without setting foot in an office.New clients can sign up at opusvirtualoffices.com and use promo code POCKET100 to waive the $100 setup fee.About Opus Virtual OfficesOpus Virtual Offices is changing how businesses and entrepreneurs establish a professional presence across the United States. With 650-plus locations nationwide, Opus provides flexible, all-inclusive virtual office solutions at a fraction of traditional office costs. No long-term contracts. No hidden fees.

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