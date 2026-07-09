ORAL BIOLIFE NAMES HEALTHCARE FINANCE LEADER THOMAS J. CORRIGAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oral Biolife (OBL), a biotechnology company developing a non-surgical, piezoelectric regenerative platform across dental and orthopedic indications, today announced the appointment of Thomas J. Corrigan, CPA, as Vice President of Finance.Corrigan brings more than 25 years of experience leading financial strategy, capital allocation, mergers and acquisitions, and business transformation across global healthcare organizations. His appointment comes as Oral Biolife continues advancing its regenerative technology platform and building the operational foundation needed to support future growth.Prior to joining Oral Biolife, Corrigan spent 17 years in finance leadership roles at Novartis and previously held finance leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson and PwC. Throughout his career, he has partnered with executive leadership teams to evaluate investments, manage complex portfolios, support growth initiatives, and align financial strategy with long-term value creation across healthcare and life sciences organizations.“Tom brings an exceptional combination of financial leadership, strategic planning, and healthcare industry experience,” said Dr. Stella Vnook, Founder & President of Oral BioLife. “As we continue advancing our regenerative technology platform, his expertise will help strengthen our financial operations, support future fundraising efforts, and position the company for long-term growth.”As Vice President of Finance, Corrigan will lead the company's financial strategy, capital management, investor readiness, financial controls, and operational planning. He will play a key role in supporting the company’s financial strategy, operational planning, capital management, and long-term growth initiatives."I'm excited to join Oral Biolife at such a pivotal stage in the company's growth," said Corrigan. "OBL has built a differentiated platform addressing large, underserved markets in dental and orthopedic care, and the momentum already underway made this an easy decision. I look forward to building the financial infrastructure to support commercialization, strategic growth, and long-term value creation."In addition to his corporate leadership experience, Corrigan served as a founding board member of Avery's Hope, a nonprofit organization supporting families affected by rare diseases. He is a Certified Public Accountant and brings a collaborative, data-driven approach to helping organizations transform innovative ideas into sustainable growth.

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