Achievable Partners with Homeschool Montana to Expand Access to Affordable SAT, ACT, and CLT Prep

Achievable For All partnership will provide Homeschool Montana members with heavily discounted college admissions test prep

Achievable is proud to partner with Homeschool Montana to support making effective test prep more affordable and accessible.” — Tyler York, CEO, Achievable

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achievable, a modern online test prep platform, today announced a new partnership with Homeschool Montana to provide its members with heavily discounted access to Achievable’s SAT, ACT, and CLT prep courses through the Achievable For All program.

The partnership is designed to make high-quality college admissions test preparation more accessible to homeschool families across Montana. Through Achievable For All, Homeschool Montana members will receive discounted access to Achievable’s adaptive online courses, which help students build confidence, stay on track, and prepare efficiently from anywhere.

“At Homeschool Montana, we are committed to helping families access the tools and resources they need to support their students’ educational goals,” said Rachel Dombach, President of Homeschool Montana. “Standardized tests can play an important role in the college admissions process, and we are excited to partner with Achievable to make SAT, ACT, and CLT prep more affordable and accessible for our members.”

Achievable’s SAT, ACT, and CLT courses combine clear, student-friendly instruction with adaptive learning technology, personalized study plans, and review systems designed to help students retain what they learn. Students can study on their own schedule from a computer or mobile device, making the platform especially well-suited for homeschool learners who need flexible, independent study options.

“Homeschool families are intentional, resourceful, and deeply invested in helping their students succeed,” said Tyler York, CEO of Achievable. “We’re proud to partner with Homeschool Montana to support that mission by making effective test prep more affordable and accessible. Whether a student is preparing for the SAT, ACT, or CLT, our goal is to give them a clear path to improve their score and open more doors for their future.”

The partnership expands Achievable’s work with homeschool organizations through Achievable For All, an initiative focused on improving access to high-quality test prep for students and professionals who can benefit from additional support. Achievable has previously partnered with organizations such as Homeschool New York/LEAH and Texas Home Educators to help homeschool students prepare for college admissions exams.

Through the new partnership, Homeschool Montana members will be able to access discounted Achievable courses for the SAT, ACT, and CLT, helping families reduce the cost of college readiness while giving students modern tools to prepare with confidence.



About Achievable

Achievable is a modern test prep platform that helps students and professionals prepare for high-stakes exams through adaptive learning, high-quality content, and personalized study technology. Achievable serves learners across college admissions, graduate admissions, financial licensing, medical and professional certification, and other career-defining exams. Its courses are designed to make studying more efficient, approachable, and effective.



About Homeschool Montana

Homeschool Montana supports homeschooling families across Montana by helping them access resources, information, and community as they guide their children’s education. Through advocacy, connection, and practical support, Homeschool Montana helps families pursue flexible, parent-directed education that fits their students’ needs.



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