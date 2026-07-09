Equipped To Win: Blueprint For Advancing The Kingdom In Everyday Life Presents a biblical guide to kingdom living

EQUIPPED TO WIN: BLUEPRINT FOR ADVANCING THE KINGDOM IN EVERYDAY LIFE by Dr. Michael Cogley

Dr. Michael Cogley delivers a practical scriptural guide equipping believers to live with spiritual authority, build faith, and apply biblical principles daily.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Cogley announces the release of Equipped to Win: Blueprint for Advancing the Kingdom in Everyday Life, a faith-based resource designed to help Christians understand and apply biblical principles for victorious living. Addressing the challenges many believers face in bridging the gap between biblical promises and daily experience, the book presents a practical framework for living with confidence, purpose, and a deeper understanding of spiritual authority through Jesus Christ.

In Equipped to Win, Dr. Cogley explores key biblical concepts that encourage believers to move beyond cycles of discouragement and embrace the authority available to them through their relationship with Christ. The book examines topics including the meaning of salvation, the significance of the Word of God, the Name of Jesus, and the Blood of Jesus; the influence of spoken words; covenant promises; and the practical application of faith in everyday life. Each chapter is grounded in Scripture and designed to help readers develop a stronger biblical foundation.

The inspiration behind the book comes from a desire to help Christians experience the fullness of God's promises by understanding the spiritual principles revealed in Scripture. Dr. Cogley recognizes that many believers sincerely pursue their faith yet continue to struggle with recurring challenges because they have not fully embraced the authority and identity available to them in Christ. His goal is to provide practical biblical instruction that encourages lasting spiritual growth and confident faith.

Beyond presenting biblical teaching, the book emphasizes the importance of living from a position of victory rather than striving to attain it. Readers are encouraged to strengthen their relationship with God by developing faith-filled habits, renewing their thinking through Scripture, and applying kingdom principles to every area of life. Through thoughtful explanation and practical application, the book offers a meaningful guide for believers seeking spiritual maturity and a deeper understanding of God's purpose.

Equipped to Win is written for Christians, ministry leaders, Bible study groups, and individuals seeking a stronger understanding of biblical authority and kingdom living. Whether facing personal, financial, relational, or spiritual challenges, readers will find practical encouragement to grow in faith, apply Scripture with confidence, and pursue a life that reflects God's promises through consistent spiritual discipline and trust.

Dr. Michael Cogley is committed to equipping believers with sound biblical teaching that encourages spiritual growth, practical discipleship, and a deeper understanding of God's kingdom. Through his passion for Scripture and faith-centered ministry, he helps readers develop the confidence to live according to biblical truth while embracing the authority and purpose available through their relationship with Jesus Christ.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/033HefY4

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