Ultimate Education Inc. Expands Access to Ultimate Frisbee Through Physical Education Classrooms Nationwide

Ultimate Education empowers and equips physical educators with resources and training to introduce ultimate frisbee to students of all backgrounds and abilities

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ultimate Education Inc. , a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the values and benefits of ultimate frisbee to young people, is transforming how students experience the sport by integrating it directly into physical education classrooms across the United States.Through its curriculum written to national and state standards, Ultimate Education empowers and equips physical educators with the resources, training, and confidence needed to introduce ultimate frisbee to students of all backgrounds and ability levels. By embedding the sport within existing school programs, the organization is creating opportunities for millions of students to experience a game built on teamwork, inclusion, communication, and the unique principle of self-officiation.“Schools represent one of the most powerful and equitable pathways for introducing young people to lifelong physical activity,” said Paige Carver, Chief Content Officer of Ultimate Education. “Our mission is to ensure that every student has the opportunity to experience the joy, character-building values, and social-emotional benefits that ultimate frisbee provides.”The organization’s efforts have received the endorsement of USA Ultimate , the national governing body for the sport in the United States. “We are very encouraged by Ultimate Education's efforts to introduce ultimate to students in the classroom and help more young people experience the sport,” said Kevin Erlenbach, CEO. “We value this program's focus on growing awareness of the sport and look forward to continued collaboration with Ultimate Education on scaling participants from learning about ultimate to competing with a local organization.”In addition, the Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) - the world’s premier professional ultimate frisbee league - supports initiatives that increase youth engagement and broaden awareness of the game, consistent with Ultimate Education's model. Introducing the sport to students where they already learn, play and develop healthy habits lays the foundation for sustainability. “We all want ultimate to grow, both with new players and fans," said UFA CEO and Commissioner Tim DeByl. “Programs like Ultimate Education empower educators and get discs and training to the future generation of ultimate."About Ultimate Education Inc.Ultimate Education is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering and equipping teachers and expanding access to ultimate frisbee through in-school programs. By providing educators with comprehensive curriculum resources, training, and support, Ultimate Education will introduce students to a sport that promotes physical literacy, teamwork, and inclusion.

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