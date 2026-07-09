INCREASED SPEED ENFORCEMENT BEGINS JULY 10 AND DRIVERS REMINDED: OBEYING SPEED LIMITS SAVE LIVES

July 8, 2026

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From July 10 through July 31, State and local law enforcement agencies across Arkansas will participate in the national Speeding Slows You Down high-visibility enforcement campaign, increasing patrols and enforcement efforts to reduce speeding-related crashes and save lives.

Speeding remains one of the leading contributors to traffic fatalities in the United States. In 2024, speeding was a factor in 11,288 traffic deaths nationwide, accounting for 29% of all traffic fatalities. In Arkansas, in the same year, there were 603 total traffic fatalities of which 139 (23%) were speeding related.

Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to react to changing traffic conditions, navigate curves safely, and stop in time to avoid a crash. Even driving at or near the posted speed limit can be dangerous when road, weather, or traffic conditions require drivers to slow down.

“Speed limits are in place to protect everyone who uses our roads,” said Arkansas Public Safety Secretary Colonel Mike Hagar. “Every mile per hour over the speed limit increases crash risk and the severity of injuries. No destination is worth risking a life. We urge all drivers to slow down, obey the law, and help keep Arkansas roads safe.”

While many drivers believe speeding saves time, the reality is that the risks far outweigh any perceived benefit. Choosing to slow down can help prevent crashes, reduce injuries, and save lives.

For more information on speeding, visit NHTSA.gov/Speeding or call the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at (501) 618-8136.

Additional Information Contact:

ASP Highway Safety Office – Bridget White

(501) 618-8230

[email protected]