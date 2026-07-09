Eritrean Association in Greater Seattle Updates Community Center with Neighborhood Matching Fund Grant

Serving more than 3000 residents, Eritrean Association of Greater Seattle (EAGS) creates a space that fosters connections, supports growth, and preserves the rich heritage of the local East African community. The organization first received a Neighborhood Matching Fund (NMF) grant in 2000 to support the construction of a community center. Since then, they have utilized NMF funding to develop community programming and upgrade and expand their shared community space. We connected with Makda Seyoum, Head of Operations at EAGS to learn about how an NMF grant supported a recent safety upgrade to their building.

Tell us about your project and how it serves community?

Our project focused on installing a fire sprinkler system as part of the expansion of the Eritrean Community Center. As we expanded the building beyond 5,000 square feet, fire sprinklers became a required safety measure to meet code compliance. Our community center serves as a hub for Eritrean and East African residents in Seattle, providing culturally appropriate meals, social connections, and essential services. What started as a regulatory requirement quickly became an opportunity to invest in the long-term safety and sustainability of our space. With our growing programs serving seniors, youth, and families, it was important that our facility not only met code requirements but also provided a safe environment for everyone who relies on it. Without this improvement, we would not have been able to safely scale our programming to meet the growing needs of our community.

This project directly supports the safety and sustainability of our programs. It ensures that we can continue to provide meals, services, and gathering space for seniors, youth, and families, including immigrants and refugees who rely on our center for culturally appropriate support and trusted information. Beyond safety, it strengthens the center as a long-term resource where community members can access services, connect culturally, and feel a sense of belonging.

The Neighborhood Matching Fund was key in helping us move forward with a critical infrastructure improvement that might otherwise have been delayed. It also encouraged deeper community involvement by requiring a match through volunteer time and participation. This structure made the project more inclusive and allowed community members to feel directly connected to the outcome.

How did neighbors come together to make it happen?

Neighbors played a direct role in making this project possible. We had a strong turnout of volunteers who helped clear spaces, move materials, and restore areas after construction. This level of involvement created a sense of ownership and pride within the community. It wasn’t just supportive, it was essential. People showed up consistently and contributed in hands-on ways, which made the process feel collaborative and community-driven rather than just a construction project.

This project reinforced how willing our community is to show up and support one another. Even for something as technical as a fire sprinkler system, people were engaged, curious, and ready to help. It showed that when people understand the purpose and impact of a project, they are more than willing to contribute their time and energy.

What did this project teach you about your community?

It felt incredibly meaningful to work together with our community on this project. What started as a technical infrastructure need installing a fire sprinkler system quickly became something much bigger. This project required a lot of coordination, including moving equipment, preparing spaces, and working alongside volunteers and it brought people together in a very hands-on way. People weren’t just observing the expansion they were actively contributing to it. It was especially powerful because many community members were able to see firsthand how a project like this comes together, including how we leverage partnerships and funding like the Neighborhood Matching Fund to support critical improvements. It made the process more transparent and helped people feel included and informed. More than anything, it strengthened our sense of connection. We faced several challenges, including coordinating volunteers, working around active programming, and managing the logistics of construction in a functioning community space. Despite these barriers, the community remained flexible and supportive. People adjusted schedules, stepped in where needed, and stayed committed to seeing the project through.

We weren’t just completing a construction project we were building something together. It created space for people to engage, support one another, and spend time together in a meaningful way. That sense of unity and shared purpose is what made this experience so impactful.

How did this project build trust or connection? Why is that important?

This project built trust by making the process transparent and inclusive. Community members were able to see how decisions were made, how funding was used, and how improvements would benefit them directly. That level of transparency is important because it strengthens long-term engagement and ensures people feel confident in the work being done on their behalf.

Learn more about the Neighborhood Matching Fund at: www.seattle.gov/neighborhoods/community-grants/neighborhood-matching-fund