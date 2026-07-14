London Academy of Excellence and Faissola Foundation Continue Support for Transformative Student Residential Programme

London Academy of Excellence and Faissola Foundation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Faissola Foundation has continued its support for students at the London Academy of Excellence (LAE), helping make possible a five-day residential trip to UWC Atlantic, a college in South Wales. The programme forms part of a wider partnership that has supported strong student outcomes, with LAE reporting that more than half of the 32 students who participated last year have since secured offers from Oxford or Cambridge.The programme, which took place from 1–5 June 2026, marked the third time the Faissola Foundation has supported LAE students taking part in the residential experience. The trip gave students the opportunity to spend time outside London, experience a new academic and social environment, and develop confidence, communication and teamwork skills.Held at UWC Atlantic, on the historic grounds of St Donat’s Castle, the programme combined outdoor learning with academic enrichment. Students took part in activities including kayaking, bushcraft, archery and coastal walking, alongside workshops in public speaking, critical thinking, media literacy and the economics of a changing world. Michele Faissola , Founder of the Faissola Foundation, said: “The purpose of the Faissola Foundation is to help young people access the tools, resources and experiences they need to fulfil their potential. Programmes like this matter because they go beyond the classroom. They help students build confidence, develop perspective and imagine what is possible for their future. We are proud to continue supporting the London Academy of Excellence and its work with ambitious students from disadvantaged backgrounds.” Alex Crossman , Executive Head of the LAE, said: “The Faissola Residential Programme serves a vital role in bridging the gap between sixth form and university for our students. Many LAE students will be the first in their family to attend a university, so the opportunity to spend time together, in a new environment, focused on a different style of learning while also building firm relationships with one another, is particularly impactful for them.”Student feedback gathered by LAE reflected the academic, personal and social value of the trip. Students described the experience as academically stimulating, confidence-building and transformative, with many highlighting the opportunity to form new friendships, learn outside their usual environment and challenge themselves in unfamiliar settings.The Faissola Foundation’s support helped make the programme accessible to students who might not otherwise have such opportunities. Trips such as this play an important role in enriching education, broadening horizons and helping students prepare for highly competitive university pathways.About The Faissola FoundationFounded by Michele Faissola in 2020 in honour of his parents, the Faissola Foundation provides educational opportunities to children from lower socio-economic backgrounds. The foundation is based on the premise that education is the key to success, but that many underprivileged children unfortunately do not have the same educational opportunities as others. By providing financial and emotional support, the foundation seeks to give these children the tools they need to shape a better future for themselves. For more information, visit: https://www.faissolafoundation.com/ About London Academy of ExcellenceLAE was established in Stratford in 2012 to improve progression rates in Newham for students aspiring to win places at top universities. LAE's admissions criteria positively discriminate in favour of students who have been eligible for free school meals during their secondary education. In less than a decade, LAE has sent more than 150 students to Oxford and Cambridge, more than 200 to medical schools and more than 1,500 to Russell Group universities. For more information, visit https://www.lae.ac.uk/

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