Worklio Founder Robert Österlund Releases 'Payroll Unlocked,' the First Operator’s Playbook for Modern U.S. Payroll
A 388-page field manual on running, scaling, and monetizing payroll — written for the operators, founders, and platforms building on top of it.
Where most payroll literature stops at compliance checklists, Payroll Unlocked treats payroll as what it truly is: a high-stakes operating discipline and a serious business line. Across 388 pages, the book walks readers through the systems, decisions, and failure modes that define payroll at scale — the details that rarely make it into documentation but determine whether an operation runs cleanly or breaks under pressure.
“I spent ten years building payroll — not selling it, building it. I wrote the book I wish I’d had when I started: an honest account of how the machine works, why it fails, and how it makes money.”
— Robert Österlund, Founder of Worklio and author of Payroll Unlocked
INSIDE THE BOOK
• How money moves through payroll — funding, settlement, float, and the timing that governs every pay run
• Tax filing and compliance across all fifty states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico
• The unit economics of payroll — take rates, interchange, float, and how embedded and wholesale pricing actually pencils out
• Building and scaling a support organization, including realistic staffing ratios by operating model
• Launching embedded payroll inside a SaaS product, and the partnership models behind it
• The failure modes nobody warns you about — and how mature operators design around them
Title Payroll Unlocked: The Operator’s Playbook for Running, Scaling, and Monetizing Modern U.S. Payroll
Author: Robert Österlund, Founder of Worklio
Format: Paperback, 388 pages · First Edition, 2026
ISBN: 979-8-90514-011-2
Availability: Available now on Amazon
The book is available today in paperback on Amazon. Qualified operators and prospective partners can also receive a complimentary copy by booking a meeting with the Worklio team.
ABOUT WORKLIO
Worklio builds embedded payroll and workforce-management infrastructure that powers payroll and HR for PEO/ASO businesses and SaaS platforms across the United States. Its technology lets software companies, service providers, and enterprises run, scale, and embed payroll — handling the compliance, money movement, and operational complexity so their teams and customers don’t have to.
Learn more at worklio.com
Robert Österlund
Worklio LLC
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