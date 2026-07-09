Law Offices of J.B. Katz, P.C. Explains the Legal Process and Your Rights After a Domestic Violence Arrest in Colorado

JB Katz

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A domestic violence charge in Colorado can feel overwhelming and disorienting. From the moment of arrest, a complex legal process begins, one that moves quickly and carries serious consequences for individuals and families alike. The Law Offices of J.B. Katz, P.C. , a Breckenridge-based criminal defense firm with extensive experience in domestic violence cases, is speaking out to help Colorado residents understand what they can expect and why having skilled legal representation is critical from the very start.The Arrest and Initial Court ProcessUnder Colorado law, domestic violence is not a standalone criminal offense. Instead, it is a sentence enhancer that applies to underlying offenses such as assault, harassment, or criminal mischief when committed against an intimate partner. When law enforcement responds to a domestic violence incident and has probable cause to believe domestic violence occurred, Colorado law generally requires officers to arrest the primary aggressor, regardless of whether the alleged victim wishes to pursue charges.Following an arrest, the accused is generally held until a bond hearing can be conducted and the court determines the conditions of release. In most cases, a mandatory protection order is issued, restricting contact with the alleged victim and other protected persons.Violating the protection order, even if the alleged victim initiates or requests the contact, can result in additional criminal charges or contempt proceedings.Advisement Hearings and Protection OrdersOne of the first court appearances in a domestic violence case is often an advisement hearing. During this proceeding, the court informs the defendant of the charges, addresses bond conditions, and reviews any applicable protection orders.Mandatory protection orders can significantly affect a defendant's daily life. Depending on the circumstances, the order may restrict contact with the alleged victim, limit access to a shared residence, or impose other conditions while the case is pending. Violating a protection order can result in additional legal consequences, even if the protected party initiates or agrees to the contact.Because these early hearings can affect housing arrangements, family relationships, and release conditions, legal representation at the outset of a case can be particularly important.Navigating the Criminal ProcessAfter the initial hearings, a domestic violence case proceeds through the Colorado criminal justice system. Depending on the nature of the charges, the case may involve multiple stages, including pretrial proceedings, motions hearings, negotiations with prosecutors, and, in some cases, a trial.One common misconception is that criminal charges will automatically be dismissed if the alleged victim later changes their story or decides they no longer wish to participate. In Colorado, charging decisions are made by prosecutors, not by the alleged victim. As a result, prosecutors may continue pursuing a case based on other available evidence, including witness statements, police reports, photographs, recordings, or other documentation."Many people are surprised to learn that a domestic violence case may continue even when the alleged victim no longer wants to move forward," said J.B. Katz, founding attorney of the Law Offices of J.B. Katz, P.C. "That is one reason why obtaining experienced legal guidance as early as possible can be so important."Why Experienced Legal Representation MattersThe Law Offices of J.B. Katz, P.C. urges anyone facing domestic violence charges in Colorado to seek qualified legal counsel immediately. An experienced defense attorney can challenge the sufficiency of evidence, contest the credibility of witness statements, negotiate plea agreements when appropriate, and seek reduced or dismissed charges where the facts support it. Early legal intervention can play an important role in how a case progresses.About Law Offices of J.B. Katz, P.C.The Law Offices of J.B. Katz, P.C. is a Breckenridge, Colorado criminal defense firm dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals facing serious criminal charges, including domestic violence, DUI, drug offenses, and felony crimes. With a client-first approach and a thorough understanding of Colorado criminal law, J.B. Katz and his team provide aggressive, compassionate representation at every stage of the legal process.

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