Prime Minister Janez Janša after NATO summit: "If NATO did not exist, we would have to reinvent it"

SLOVENIA, July 8 - He emphasised that the declaration adopted at the summit sent an important signal of unity within the Alliance at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions. "This was one of those summits we can be satisfied with. The adopted declaration provides answers to all the key challenges. Great unity was demonstrated," he said. He also stressed the broader significance of the Alliance: "We find ourselves in a geostrategic situation in which, particularly as Europeans, if NATO did not exist, we would have to create or reinvent it."

The Prime Minister emphasised the constructive nature of the discussions among the leaders. According to him, the President of the United States' criticism had primarily been directed at countries that had not yet fulfilled their previously assumed defence commitments. However, he added that this did not create any tension at the meeting itself. "The atmosphere was very constructive," he said, adding that even those countries that had not yet met their targets had confirmed their commitment to further increasing their defence capabilities.

On the subject of Iran, the Prime Minister stressed that the Allies were united in their views. He stated that all countries had supported the view that Iran should not develop nuclear weapons or long-range missiles that could threaten Europe. They had also supported the safeguarding of freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.

On the subject of defence spending, the Prime Minister explained that the pace of achieving the objectives would depend on the drafting of budgetary documents and on the Constitutional Court's ruling on the Development Act. "Until we have this answer, it is very difficult to speak in concrete figures regarding defence spending," he noted.

The Prime Minister also confirmed the decision on continued support for Ukraine. Slovenia will provide the same level of assistance this year as it did last year, primarily to bolster Ukraine's air defences. "At this moment, it is a matter of life and death for civilians," he stressed. He added that all initiatives aimed at achieving a just peace are welcome, but until then, Ukraine must be able to protect its population from further Russian attacks.

The Prime Minister also announced his intention to visit Kyiv. He stated that he would attend a meeting in Paris the following week, after which he would visit the Ukrainian capital.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Janša spoke with the President of the United States, and today he held a bilateral meeting with the Czech Prime Minister, Andrej Babiš. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation and addressed the current situation in the European Union and the challenges facing European industry. On the margins of the event, he also met with the German Chancellor, the Hungarian Prime Minister, the French President and the President of North Macedonia.

The Prime Minister also touched upon joint European defence initiatives. He assessed that Slovenia's decision not to join some of these initiatives from the outset had been a mistake. "This means that it will now cost us more to rectify matters. Moreover, prices are higher and delivery times are significantly longer," he cautioned. He added that the accountability of those who make such decisions should be examined, as certain opportunities are no longer available.