SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Proposed Project on S.D. Highway 25 Near Scotland

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, July 9, 2026

Contact:

Brandon Riss, Road Design Engineering Manager at 605-910-7018

SCOTLAND, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, for a proposed grading, surfacing, and structure project on S.D. Highway 25 from two and one-half miles north of S.D. Highway 50 to U.S. Highway 18 near Scotland.

The public meeting will be held at the Scotland School District located at 711 4th St. in Scotland. A presentation will take place shortly after 5:30 p.m. (CT). The open house will be informal, allowing for one-on-one discussions with SDDOT design staff. After the presentation, SDDOT staff will be available with displays to discuss the proposed project and answer questions.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the project, information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings/#06R1. The opportunity to present written comment will be available at the public meeting and through the website. Written comments will be accepted until Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

For more information about the proposed project, contact Brandon Riss, Road Design Engineering Manager, at 605-910-7018 or via email at Brandon.Riss@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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